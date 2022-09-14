Cypress Arrow K9 Academy owner faces new charge of cruelty to animals, authorities say

The owner of the now-closed Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena is facing a new charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tina Brimer Frey, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Alexandria defense attorney Mike Small spoke to 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard in his courtroom about setting bail. Beard set it at $5,000.

Around 11:30 a.m., Small was waiting for Frey at the courthouse so she could be processed at the Rapides Parish Detention Center No. 1.

No specifics on the charge were immediately available.

In this photo taken from a video released by attorney Bradley Drell, Fennix sits on a couch at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena. A video that showed Fennix being hit with a quirt during training went viral on social media. Cypress' owner, Tina Frey, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, were arrested Aug. 18 on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

It's the latest twist in an investigation that started after videos circulated on social media of animals being handled at the academy.

Frey, 52, and Victoria Brimer, 21, were booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center No. 1 on Aug. 18, a week after the Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after receiving one complaint from a dog owner.

Frey and Brimer, who are mother and daughter, were booked at that time on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and were released after posting bonds of $10,000 each.

More local news:Court hearing delayed for Rapides man accused in death of motorcyclist

Checking in:Former 'America's Got Talent' contestant from Alexandria has music label in Nashville

Their attorney, Bradley Drell, had released a statement on Frey's behalf two days before the arrests, saying the Sheriff's Office had gone overboard because of "the intense public pressure" after videos taken by a fired employee went viral on social media.

"Revenge for her firing seems to be this former employee’s primary motivation in releasing these videos and in contacting clients of Cypress Arrow," the statement reads.

Cypress Arrow closed Aug. 13, and the five remaining dogs either were picked up by owners or turned over to a veterinarian, Drell said in the statement.

Drell also released video that showed Frey and the owner of a dog in the viral video talking about the training while the dog, Fennix, walks around freely.

Story continues

Frey is shown in the viral video hitting Fennix with a quirt, a riding crop. In the video released by Drell, the owner and Frey talk about the training while holding the quirt.

"While I understand that many people feel, and some quite strongly, that the use of the quirt is not what they would do to correct a dog, the use of the quirt is not inhumane under the law," reads Drell's statement. "Fenixx was in no way injured, as is shown in the video."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Louisiana K9 Academy owner faces new animal-cruelty charge