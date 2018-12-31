Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy?

Semiconductor makers have been in a difficult corner of the stock market in 2018, and that includes embedded chip specialist Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY). Cypress' shares have taken a 17% haircut this year even though the company exceeded Wall Street's earnings and revenue targets in each of its last eight quarterly reports.

Are the pessimistic market makers onto something, or would this be a good time to pick up Cypress stock at a discount?

Let's find out.

The business

Since merging with memory-chip maker Spansion in 2015, Cypress has delivered sprightly growth on both the top and bottom lines. Starting from the first quarter of 2016, in an effort to avoid direct merger-based boosts, Cypress has seen its sales rise by 36% while free cash flows skyrocketed from basically breakeven to $462 million a year.

CY Revenue (TTM) Chart More

CY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Cypress delivers connectivity, storage, and microcontroller solutions to several vibrant end markets, including a respectable foothold in the automotive computing sector. In particular, management expects connectivity sales to grow by double-digit percentages for the next four years or so. We're talking low-power Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips for the Internet of Things and automotive markets, alongside a market-leading position as a provider of USB-C controllers.

So the company is working in several promising growth markets and has some strong financial performance to show for it.

A technician uses tweezers to install a microchip on a small circuit board. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock

Value investors might catch a glimpse of Cypress' astronomical price-to-earnings ratio and back away slowly. The stock is trading at 97 times trailing non-GAAP earnings, which is a deal-breaker for many value chasers.

At the same time, you can buy Cypress shares at bargain-bin valuation ratios such as 10.7 times EBITDA profits or 10 times free cash flows. These ratios have been plunging downward all year long as the stock stuttered while cash profits were on the rise.

The key to this split-screen picture of Cypress lies in the company's actual chip manufacturing assets. Using a hybrid manufacturing strategy that reminds me of Texas Instruments, Cypress handles about 65% of its manufacturing needs by placing orders with third-party chip foundries but tackles the remaining 35% of its chipmaking business through a network of in-house manufacturing facilities.