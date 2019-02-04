Is Cypress Semiconductor Finally Ready to Rally?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) rallied 7% on Feb. 1 after the chipmaker's fourth quarter numbers topped Wall Street's expectations. Its revenue rose 1% annually to $604.5 million, beating estimates by nearly $6 million. Its non-GAAP -- generally accepted accounting principals -- net income rose 25% to $131 million, or $0.35 per share, clearing expectations by two cents.



For the first quarter Cypress expects its revenue to fall 6% annually to $550 million, and for its non-GAAP EPS to fall 11% at the midpoint to $0.24 per share. Those estimates missed the consensus forecast for $558.8 million in revenues and an EPS of $0.26.

Bull and bear figurines on a stock chart. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Cypress' mixed numbers don't seem great, but investors seem to believe that it remains one of the better picks in the cyclically weak semiconductor market. Let's dig deeper into Cypress' fourth quarter numbers to see if they're right.

The key numbers

Cypress' MCD (Microcontroller and Connectivity Division) unit sells analog, wireless, and wired connectivity chips. Its MPD (Memory Products Division) unit sells NOR, NAND, SRAM, F-RAM, and other specialty memory chips. The MCD unit generated 59% of its revenue during the fourth quarter, while the MPD unit generated the remaining 41%. Here's how those two businesses fared in terms of sequential and annual growth.

Sequential growth (decline) Annual growth (decline) MCD revenue (13.9%) (0.4%) MPD revenue (4.2%) 3.5% Total revenue (10.2%) 1.2%

Source: Cypress Q4 earnings report.

During the conference call, CFO Thad Trent attributed the weakness of the MCD unit to "broad declines across most business units" and a decline in wireless IoT (Internet of Things) revenues caused by lower orders from Nintendo. Cypress supplies Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chips for the Nintendo Switch.

Those declines were partly offset by the low single-digit growth of its auto MCU and USB-C revenue, the latter of which grew "despite headwinds at major handset customers." Trent also noted that Cypress non-Nintendo wireless IoT chip revenues rose 20% annually in the second half of the year.

An illustration of a semiconductor. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Cypress' MPD business saw a 32% sequential drop in NAND revenue due to the cyclical downturn in traditional (NAND and DRAM) memory prices across the market. However, its pending joint venture with SK Hynix, which will spin off its NAND unit into a separate company, should significantly reduce the MPD unit's cyclical pressure (though also throttle its near-term revenue growth).