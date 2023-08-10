Cyprus appeals verdict on David Hunter who killed terminally-ill wife

David Hunter (left) court in Paphos after he was released from custody - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prosecutors in Cyprus are to appeal against the manslaughter conviction of David Hunter, the Briton who killed his seriously ill wife, who was released from prison last month because of the time he had already served.

At the end of a 17-month trial, Mr Hunter was found not guilty of the premeditated murder of his wife, Janice.

A court in Paphos in western Cyprus instead found him guilty of manslaughter and sentenced him to two years in prison, but taking into consideration the 19 months he had spent behind bars, ordered his immediate release.

Mr Hunter, 76, and his family were jubilant, with his lawyers saying they were “ecstatic” with the result and his daughter, Leslie Cawthorne, saying it was “the best possible outcome”.

But on Thursday, the office of Cyprus’ Attorney General filed an appeal against the ruling of the Paphos court. Prosecutors argue that Mr Hunter should have been convicted of premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

No date has been set for the first hearing in the case, which will be heard by a court of appeal in Nicosia. Mr Hunter was shocked to hear that prosecutors are launching the appeal.

“He’s really shocked. He has been getting on with the grieving process. To go through all of this again is very upsetting,” Michael Polak, one of his defence lawyers, told The Telegraph. The appeal, which could take months, was “unexpected”, Mr Polak said.

David Hunter visited the grave of his wife after being released from prison on Cyprus

Mr Hunter, who visited his wife’s grave for the first time the day after he was released from prison, has remained in Cyprus.

He argued that he killed his 74-year-old wife in December 2021 only because she had begged him for months to put her out of her misery. She was suffering from blood cancer and a range of other ailments which compelled her to wear adult nappies.

In emotional testimony, he showed the court how he had killed her by smothering her mouth and nose with his hands.

“I would never in a million years take my wife’s life if she hadn’t asked me. I didn’t plan it, I swear to God. But she said she no longer wanted to live. She begged me. For six weeks she was asking me, 24 hours a day. It was doing my head in,” he told the court.

After killing her, he tried but failed to commit suicide by swallowing all the pills he could find in the house they shared in a village outside Paphos.

Childhood sweethearts

They retired there 20 years ago after Mr Hunter spent decades working in a coal mine in his native Northumberland. The couple were childhood sweethearts and had been married for more than 50 years.

“We are obviously very disappointed with the Attorney General’s decision to appeal today which gets in the way of David getting on with his life,” said Michael Polak, one of Mr Hunter’s defence lawyers.

“He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone, but especially for someone of his age.

“This is a very sad matter; however it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone.

“We will continue to fight for David before the Appeal Court of Cyprus as we have done throughout the lengthy mission to free David.”

