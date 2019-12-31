Cyprus attorney general urged to revoke conviction of British teenager accused of lying about gang rape

A 19-year old British woman, right, covers her face as she leaves from the Famagusta court after her trial, in Paralimni, Cyprus - AP

Cyprus’s attorney general has been urged to revoke the conviction of a British teenager accused of lying about being gang-raped, with former prosecutors saying the verdict has done “considerable damage” to the country.

The 19-year-old woman from Derbyshire is facing a year in jail on a charge of "public mischief" after a judge ruled on Monday that she lied to police when she accused 12 Israeli men of raping her in her hotel room in Ayia Napa in July.

Petros Clerides and Alecos Markides, two former attorney generals in Cyprus, have sent a joint letter alongside former justice minister Kypros Chrisostomides to Costas Clerides, asking him to intervene in the case.

Mr Markides said that it had not been in the public interest to go after the teenager and in doing so, the country - a European Union member - has taken a blow.

Women's rights activists protest after the ruling outside the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni, Cyprus Credit: REX More

“The considerable damage done to the public interest is that such a case has received extensive publicity as the legal system appears to be crushing a 19-year-old tourist, leaving her stranded in Cyprus for five months,” he told local Politis radio.

“A girl with no criminal record, who had never committed any criminal offence, forbidding her to leave the country, forcing her to resort to public fundraising in order to survive. This rigidness of the court has provoked an international reaction,” said Mr Markides.

The woman, who had her passport confiscated, has not been able to leave the island since the alleged gang-rape on July 17 and was not able to take up her place at university in September.

She will be sentenced on January 7.

The concerns raised by the former attorney generals came after the UK Government made an unprecedented threat to intervene over “serious concerns” about the woman's treatment.

The Foreign Office said the UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this “deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities."

Attorney General Clerides, however, said such an interference from his office would signal an obstruction of justice.

“The defendant made serious allegations against the investigating authorities of the Republic, allegations which concerned the issue of the voluntariness of her statement, and should not be left hanging in the air,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday. “She was judged by the Court of Justice and that was that.”

A Cyprus government spokesman added that it had “full confidence in the justice system” and the “courts of the Republic of Cyprus, which should be left unfettered to implement state laws and deliver justice.”

The verdict has sparked an international outcry, with British holidaymakers threatening a boycott of the Mediterranean island.

The #IbelieveHer and #BoycottCyprus hashtag erupted on social media, while donations to fund the teenager’s appeal soared.

Supporters have donated more than £25,000 on the family’s GoFundMe page since the verdict was passed on Monday morning, bringing the total to £75,000.

The woman's father said the donations and continued support “mean the world to our daughter" and urged people to “keep spreading the message far and wide”.

The family said they planned to first appeal the verdict in Cyprus, but were prepared to take it all the way to the European Court of Human Rights.