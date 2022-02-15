Cyprus to ease COVID-19 access restrictions on unvaccinated

A woman wearing a protective mask walks at a main shopping street in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Tourism-reliant Cyprus will lift a requirement for all inbound travelers to either show a negative COVID-19 test or to self-isolate or quarantine themselves as of Mar. 1 as long as they have a valid vaccination certificate. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on access for the unvaccinated to bars, restaurants and other venues following a leveling off of new coronavirus cases in recent days that has eased the pressure on the health care system.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said Tuesday that unvaccinated people can enter nightclubs, soccer stadiums, theaters, hotels and cinemas starting Feb. 21 as long as they show a valid COVID-19 rapid test taken within the previous 24 hours.

The maximum number of people permitted in nightclubs and other venues is being raised by 50 to 250, while single-table seating increases from eight to 12. The number allowed to gather in private residences doubles to 20.

Maximum capacity at soccer stadiums and cinemas is being raised to 70% and 75%, respectively. The percentage of private sector employees required to work from home is being halved to 25%.

Hadjipantela also said that the “test-to-stay” measure under which primary, junior high school and high school students are required to undergo regular rapid tests to attend classes is also being expanded to teaching staff and government workers.

Cyprus has seen daily COVID-19 cases taper off in recent days to hover at an infection rate of around 2.2% as have hospital admissions of serious cases.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After Drills

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia announced the start of a pullback of some forces after drills that raised U.S. and European alarm about a possible military assault on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityMarkets rallied on new

  • How this 75-year-old woman lost over 60 pounds, became a fitness influencer

    Joan MacDonald went from struggling with stairs to being a fitness influencer on Instagram with more than 1 million followers -- and she did it while in her 70s. Joan MacDonald's breaking point, she said, came when she was told by a doctor that her blood pressure was rising and she would need to again increase her medication. "When Michelle gave me that ultimatum to do something about my life, I figured it's now or never," Joan MacDonald said.

  • Mom shares warning after 5-month-old develops hair tourniquet syndrome

    A Missouri mom is warning fellow parents about a rare condition caused by a strand of hair that sent her 5-month-old son to the emergency room. Sara Ward, from St. Louis, shared a Facebook post explaining that her 5-month-old son, Logan, started developing a condition called hair tourniquet syndrome on Jan. 22 and over the course of a week, had to be rushed to his pediatrician's office, urgent care and later, the emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. For Ward, the unexpected ordeal began when she and her husband noticed that one of Logan's toes was "looking a little bit pink."

  • See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

    New Botched patient David underwent three separate lower eyelid surgeries only to be left disfigured. Watch a sneak peek of Feb. 15's new episode to see Dr. Paul Nassif's shocked reaction.

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines

    Data: The COVID States Project; Chart: Sara Wise and Baidi Wang/AxiosA third of Americans who believe coronavirus vaccine misinformation are aware that they're in disagreement with scientists and medical experts, according to a new survey by The COVID States Project.Why it matters: This suggests that educating people on the science behind vaccines won't be sufficient to change many minds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the nu

  • The #1 Snack to Eat When You're Sick, According to a Dietitian

    This hydrating and nutritious snack is a great option when you’re feeling under the weather.

  • UCHealth doctor explains how (and when) to best use at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

    From when to take an at-home test to making the best decision based on your results, a UCHealth doctor explains what you need to know about rapid tests.

  • To become the doctor she wants to be, Raleigh native is going to med school in Cuba

    There are other Americans at the medical school in Cuba, but a young woman from Southeast Raleigh will be the first from North Carolina.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • Deadly Champagne Laced With Drugs Strikes Down 8 at Valentine’s Party

    Charles Platiau/ReutersOne dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne laced with Ecstasy at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany.Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death after finding more than 1,000 times the normal dosage of the drug in the Champagne. The content was so high it had turned the champagne purple, German media report.Local media reports suggest the diners were celebrating an early Va

  • Top 10 Superfoods of 2022, According to More Than 1,100 Registered Dietitians

    Plus recipes so you can add these superfoods to your diet.

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • How strong is your immunity against Omicron?

    For months, scientists, public health officials, politicians and the general public have debated whether prior coronavirus infection — touted as "natural immunity" — offers protection against COVID-19 that is comparable to vaccines. The answer to that debate is complicated, but studies show the best way to protect yourself against the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and then boosted. An infection on top of that, while not desirable, offers even more protection.

  • Are you on a blood thinner? If so, here are things you need to know

    Blood thinners reduce the body’s ability to form clots, although they don’t really change the viscosity of blood.

  • Posts misleadingly claim 'formalin in ice cubes causes cancer in Thailand'

    Social media posts claim Thailand has the "highest number of cancer patients in the world" because the kingdom's citizens use ice cubes that contain the chemical formalin, and they consume chlorinated water. But Thai health experts rubbished the claim, saying there was no evidence that formalin was being added to ice cubes, or that the controlled amount of chlorine used to disinfect tap water can cause cancer. Thailand also does not have the highest number of cancer patients in the world, accord

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • Don’t listen to management posing as bedside nurses. WA hospitals need safe staffing law

    There’s not a shortage of healthcare workers. There’s a shortage of healthcare workers willing to work under these conditions. | Op-ed

  • Ask a Pediatrician: I’m Vaccinated and Lactating. Should I Sneak Some of My Breast Milk Into My Toddler’s Food?

    “I am fully vaccinated with two kids at home who are not currently eligible for the vaccine. I’m currently breastfeeding my 3-month-old and have read a few posts on social media and in various parenting forums...

  • First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children

    About 1 in 300 people in the general population carry the Tay-Sachs disease gene. Ray Kachatorian/Stone via Getty ImagesTwo babies have received the first-ever gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease after over 14 years of development. Tay-Sachs is a severe neurological disease caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called HexA. This enzyme breaks down a fatlike substance that normally exists in very small, harmless amounts in the brain. Without HexA, however, this fatlike substance can accumulate to to