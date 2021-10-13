Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·2 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia, the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.

Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.

A higher confirmed quantity would naturally mean greater profits and in turn push exploitation of the deposit up the priority list for ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum among the different projects they’re currently working on.

Pilides told The Associated Press in an interview that transferring the gas by pipeline to Egyptian processing plants where it would be liquefied for export aboard ships is currently the “most likely option.”

But possible construction of a processing plant on Cyprus isn’t completely out of the picture depending on the overall quantity of gas found off the island that would make the project economically feasible.

A consortium made up of France’s Total and Italy’s Eni is set to start drilling in the first half of next year to determine the size of what was described as a “promising” deposit at its “Calypso 1” well in block 6 that abuts area where ExxonMobil-Qatar Petroleum is licensed.

The Total/Eni consortium is licensed to prospect for hydrocarbons in seven of 13 blocks off Cyprus. “Calypso” could extend to neighboring block 7 which belongs to the consortium.

Pilides said natural gas is a cleaner-burning, conventional fuel that countries in Europe and elsewhere could use to transition to more renewable sources for energy generation. She said that models show that even countries that generate most of their energy from renewables still have “quite a high percentage” of either natural gas or nuclear power as a back-up energy source.

Technology hasn’t reached the point where renewables could cover all a country’s energy needs so “there’s still room for natural gas.”

“Because (gas) prices are rising we’re going through a phase where there’s definitely more hope that if there’s sufficient quantities in Cyprus, it could provide an alternative for our region,” said Pililides.

Pilides said Egypt has been keen in nudging forward regional cooperation for a pipeline to transfer gas from Cypriot and even Israeli waters to its processing plants.

Although no numbers have been discussed, Pilides said the possibility is being examined for a pipeline that would convey gas to Egypt from Cyprus’ ‘Aphrodite’ deposit and Israel’s huge, adjacent field ‘Leviathan’ - both of which are operated by Chevron.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu assured Putin "I will be back soon" after losing election

    Days after being ousted as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu passed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin promising a quick comeback, a source close to Netanyahu and a European diplomat told me.Why it matters: Netanyahu and Putin had a close relationship that grew even closer after Russia began its military involvement in Syria in 2015. Netanyahu flaunted that relationship during election campaigns — meeting with Putin days before the 2019 vote and even featuring a picture of the two to

  • How to Find Strong Buy Finance Stocks Using the Zacks Rank

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Cyclone Closes One of World’s Busiest Ports, Creating Ship Traffic Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of vessels waiting to enter one of the world’s busiest ports jumped to the most since August, threatening to further snarl global supply chains strained by a surge in consumer demand for everything from cars to computers. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis

  • Copper Slides as Traders Weigh Inflation Risks Against Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices fell in London as investors weighted inflationary pressures against prospects for corporate profits amid an economic recovery that may be losing steam.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It O

  • Investment in clean energy must triple by 2030 to curb climate change -IEA

    Investment in renewable energy needs to triple by the end of the decade if the world hopes to effectively fight climate change and keep volatile energy markets under control, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. "The world is not investing enough to meet its future energy needs ... transition‐related spending is gradually picking up, but remains far short of what is required to meet rising demand for energy services in a sustainable way," the IEA said. The Paris-based watchdog released its annual World Energy Outlook early this year to guide the United Nations COP26 climate change conference, now less than a month away.

  • Shortfall in energy investment means 'looming risk' of price shocks, IEA warns

    World energy markets will face more “turbulence” and price shocks this decade due to inadequate investments, the International Energy Agency said in a new report Wednesday.

  • Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will help develop up to seven offshore wind farms on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 — generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said at a wind power conference in Boston that her department hopes to hold lease sales by 2025 for projects off the coasts of Maine, New York and the mid-Atlantic, as well as the Carolinas, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico. “The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious road map as we advance the administration’s plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs and accelerate the nation’s transition to a cleaner energy future,” Haaland said.

  • Exxon says union removal vote to go forward at Texas refinery hit by lockout

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that a vote to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery would go forward no matter the outcome of a contract ratification vote next week by those same workers. USW Local 13-243 announced on Monday night that Beaumont refinery and lubricant oil plant workers would take their first vote on an Exxon contract offer on Oct. 19, six months after they were locked out of their jobs and 10 months after negotiations began. Since the lockout, Exxon has kept the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery, which produces Mobil 1 motor oil, in operation at a reduced production level, with managers and supervisors supported by some temporary replacement workers.

  • Acclaimed Osprey Meadows golf course was abandoned. Now Tamarack is making plans for it

    Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, a second-generation golf architect who has designed more than 400 golf courses in 40 countries, Osprey Meadows opened to wide praise in 2005.

  • Japan ends Australia's win streak in World Cup qualifying

    An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year's World Cup. Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three points behind the Aussies and six behind Saudi Arabia. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan tipped a shot from Takuma Asano and the ball bounced off the post and then ricocheted off Behich and into the net, ending Australia's run of 11 consecutive wins in World Cup qualifying games.

  • Why Is The 2JZ Engine So Strong? This Breakdown Shows Why

    The 2JZ engine has a cult following, but does it deserve it? Yes

  • High pressure in Europe will create backwards weather in Canada's East Coast

    Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.

  • U.S., EU, Israel take tough stance on Iran, mull options

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

  • Olympic champion cut from Korean team amid tripping probe

    Two-time Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee has been cut from South Korea’s short track speedskating team after a reported text message exchange that suggested she may have intentionally tripped a teammate during the 2018 Winter Games. The Korea Staking Union on Wednesday said it’s preparing to launch an investigation and had barred the 24-year-old Shim from competing in the International Skating Union short track World Cup series beginning next week. The Seoul-based Dispatch online news outlet last week revealed what it described as text messages exchanged between Shim and her coach during the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why cyclists hate blocked bike paths — and it has nothing to do with homelessness

    A Times op-ed by a homeless outreach volunteer failed to make any attempt at understanding why an obstructed path is so upsetting to cyclists.

  • De Blasio cursed out at NYC Columbus Day parade: 'F*** you, you piece of s***'

    New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio faced a negative reception from New Yorkers at the Columbus Day parade on Monday.

  • Matt LaFleur provides injury updates on Kevin King, Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur provided a quick injury update on CB Kevin King and OL Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers.

  • Why did these cute river otters die? A Florida zoo just disclosed the toxic cause

    Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

  • An elk had a car tire stuck around its neck for over 2 years. It's finally free.

    Saturday, wildlife officers tranquilized the elk, sawed off its antlers and removed the tire that had been around its neck for half of its life.

  • Feral hogs spotted in Canada national park for first time

    Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec