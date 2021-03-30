Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

FILE - In this Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Aphrodite Philippou, 73, takes out cheese from a saucepan as she makes Cyprus' halloumi cheese at a farm in Kampia village near Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus’ agriculture minister on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 said the European Union’s decision to recognize halloumi as a Cypriot traditional product will shield the country’s top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheese’s name to muscle into a 224 million euro ($267 million) market. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file)
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·3 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union has recognized halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the country’s top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheese’s name to muscle into a 224-million-euro ($267 million) market, the Cypriot agriculture minister said Tuesday.

Costas Kadis said that after a seven-year effort, the salty rubbery cheese made from goats’ and sheep’s milk that’s prized for its ability to withstand melting on the grill, has earned the EU’s top quality mark— the Protected Designation of Origin. That means that only Cypriot halloumi — or hellim in Turkish — can be marketed abroad under that name.

The EU has made no official announcement on the matter.

Kadis said the timing of the designation was crucial as more competitors trying to cash in on the cheese’s popularity were taking advantage of the legal void to market their own version of halloumi under that name that doesn’t necessarily conform to traditional standards. The minister said Cyprus is currently involved in 80 court cases against foreign producers who “unlawfully” use the halloumi name to market their cheese.

The agreement appears to have overcome a key obstacle that stems from the ethnically divided island nation’s complex politics. Turkish Cypriots have wanted to export the cheese directly from their self-declared state in the country’s northern third that’s recognized only by Turkey. International laws prohibit that.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The country joined the EU in 2004, but the bloc's rules and regulations only apply to the southern, Greek Cypriot part of the island led by an internationally recognized government.

Kadis said that the Cypriot government has authorized Bureau Veritas — a European body that certifies food and agricultural products — to perform checks on halloumi, or hellim, produced on both sides of the ethnic divide to ensure it meets exact quality specifications.

A separate, international body will carry out health and safety checks on both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot producers.

Turkish Cypriot hellim that meets quality, health and safety standards will be able to cross the 180-kilometer (120) United Nations buffer zone separating the two sides, under an existing trade agreement to be exported through southern harbors and airports.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades hailed the agreement as “historic" in giving the country a significant economic boost that will benefit both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

“It's a strong message... that I'm sending to Turkish Cypriots about all the benefits we can reap from the protections that the European Union can offer," Anastasiades said.

Cypriot dairy farmers refer to halloumi as “white gold” because it’s Cyprus' second-biggest export behind medicines. Between 2017-19, halloumi exports shot up 43% to 33,672 tons. The biggest halloumi importers are the U.K., Sweden, Germany and Greece.

Turkish Cypriot officials have acknowledged that a PDO deal on halloumi has been reached, but have yet to comment on the deal’s contents. According to Turkish Cypriot figures, 13 Turkish Cypriot hellim producers export around 30 million euros' ($35 million) worth of the cheese to Turkey and Gulf countries. The cheese reaches Gulf nations through Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Why Fair Isaac (FICO) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Fair Isaac (FICO) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • These banking giants are headed to major losses after Archegos debacle

    Investment banks Credit Suisse and Nomura said they would incur significant losses after the U.S.-based hedge fund was forced into a fire sale of assets and defaulted on its margin calls.

  • Goldman Sachs managers paid for hampers for staff

    Managers at the investment bank have paid for sympathy hampers to be sent to over-worked employees.

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase names ex-SEC director Brett Redfearn as head of Capital Markets

    Redfearn was most recently the director of the U.S. SEC's trading and markets division and spent 13 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co prior to that. Coinbase was valued at $68 billion in a recent private market transaction, about 53 times its revenue in 2020.

  • Banks May Take a $10 Billion Hit on Archegos. What That Could Mean for the Stocks.

    Heightened trading activity was a savior for banks last year, but the recent fallout from Archegos Capital Management’s margin call last week will muddy the picture when the largest banks report first-quarter results next month. Analysts at J.P. Morgan Securities said in a note Tuesday that they expected that banks collectively would face trading losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion, as result of Archegos being “highly leveraged” at an estimated five to eight times holdings. Analysts had previously thought industry losses would come in between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.

  • After elections, Israel has some choices to make — few of them good ones | Opinion

    I have been debating with my American friends for a long time as to which of our countries has a better — or worse — system of government. They insisted that, unlike the American system, where a president is elected for a full four years and, therefore, can implement his plans, the coalition system in Israel is a mess.

  • Eating popcorn might reduce cardiovascular risks, but not if you eat it like a normal person

    Too bad the pandemic has obliterated any desire for me to be at a movie theater anytime soon, because Eat This, Not That has revealed that popcorn might be good for my heart’s health. This is because popcorn is a whole grain, and whole grains are, in general, good for you.

  • Biggest share of Indian-made vaccines for poor country programme stays in India

    India itself has received more than a third of the nearly 28 million Indian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered so far by the global programme for poor countries, according to data from UNICEF and vaccine alliance Gavi. The revelation that the largest allocation of doses India has supplied to the COVAX programme never actually left the country could add to criticism of India and COVAX, after New Delhi decided this month to delay big exports of vaccines that poor countries around the world had been counting on.

  • Watch 'Saturday Night Live' explain the multimillion-dollar phenomenon of crypto art and NFTs in an Eminem parody

    Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon broke down nonfungible tokens to a parody of an Eminem song - and the internet loved it.

  • Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a candidate for the Supreme Court after Biden promised to name a black woman for the first time in history.

  • Biden judicial nominees represent diverse professional backgrounds, identities

    President Joe Biden's first group of federal judiciary candidates includes three Black women and a Muslim American, along with a range of experiences.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”