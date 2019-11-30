Cyprus farmers warn of halloumi shortages over EU protection plans

Turkish-Cypriot herder Jamal walks with his goats in Degirmenlik along the mountain of Kyrenia in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) north of the divided Cypriot capital Nicosia - AFP

Grilled and golden brown, it’s become a much-loved staple of British barbeques and summer salads, but all is not well in the hallowed world of halloumi.

In Cyprus, which claims to be the true home of the distinctive squeaky cheese, a battle has broken out over whether to tighten up the rules that govern how it is produced.

On one side is the Cypriot government, which is pushing for the island’s rubbery “white gold” to be given an EU badge of authenticity known as Protected Designation of Origin.

The objective is to protect Cypriot halloumi from foreign imitators – lookalike products on the market such as “grilloumi” and “white grill cheese”.

On the other side are cow herders and cheese producers, who say the new regulations are so exacting that they cannot be met and warn that the island’s halloumi sector will be brought to its knees.

They say the proposed rules are not only too tough, they are in some cases farcical.

There would be a requirement, for instance, for sheep, goats and cows to eat five specific types of plants as they graze – but three of those are protected species.

There is a stipulation that milk should come from certain Cypriot breeds of sheep and goats – but they are now in short supply after local herds were culled following an outbreak of scrapie disease a decade ago.

Round discs of halloumi – produced specifically for barbeques and known as “burger halloumi” – would not be allowed because they are not deemed to be traditional.

“If the new designation is adopted, it will be a disaster for halloumi makers,” Giorgos Petrou, the president of the Cyprus Dairy Producers Association, told The Telegraph.

“It would cut exports by 60 per cent because there will be a lot less halloumi being produced.”

That’s because under the PDO proposal, halloumi will be required to contain 50 per cent goat and sheep milk, rather than the 20 per cent currently stipulated.

Cyprus produces less goat and sheep milk than cows’ milk, meaning that the quantity of halloumi that the island can produce will decline, while leaving a large surplus of unused cows’ milk.

The row has pitched cattle farmers against sheep and goat farmers, with the latter broadly in favour of the designation because their milk will be in high demand.

