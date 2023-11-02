Cyprus joins G7 declaration, becoming 30th country to offer security guarantees to Ukraine

Cyprus has become the 30th nation to sign the Vilnius Declaration of the G7, offering security guarantees to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 2.

Zelenskyy personally thanked Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for his country’s decision. The Ukrainian leader emphasized the joint commitment to “strengthen European security together and deepen our bilateral cooperation.”

Security guarantees for Ukraine – an overview

During the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) reached a consensus to support a Declaration of Security Guarantees for Ukraine. The Ukrainian President’s Office clarified that this declaration serves as a broad framework document. The next step is anticipated to be the establishment of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and select guarantor countries.

The security guarantees include:

Aid for Ukraine in self-defense and the prevention of fresh aggression. This support encompasses the supply of weaponry, assistance for the development of Ukraine’s defense industry, training, cooperation in intelligence and cybersecurity, technical and financial backing, and more.

Protocols for immediate consultations in the event of new aggression, ensuring the swift provision of all necessary support to Ukraine.

Assistance in holding Russia, the aggressor country, accountable. This involves an escalation of sanctions, asset freezes, reparations mechanisms, and the prosecution of those responsible for crimes against Ukraine and its citizens.

Ongoing support for Ukraine’s democratic development.

On Aug. 3, Ukraine initiated discussions with the United States to establish a bilateral security agreement.

On Aug. 11, Kyiv commenced similar bilateral negotiations with the United Kingdom.

Other countries may also join this declaration.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine