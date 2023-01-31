Cyprus picks new president amid economic doubt, ethnic split

MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·4 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriots are voting Sunday for a new president who they’ll expect to decisively steer the small island nation through shifting geopolitical sands and uncertain economic times that have become people's overriding concern, eclipsing stalemated efforts to remedy the country’s ethnic division.

The monthslong campaign has been a lackluster affair, primarily because the three leading candidates are all close associates of outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades and so their battles have centered on trying to persuade voters that they’re not all cut from the same cloth.

At the same time, they’ve been angling for votes from across ideological lines by trying to evade the long shadow cast by the right-wing Anastasiades, whose detractors have accused him of enabling corruption to fester through his two-term, 10-year tenure. Anastasiades has vehemently denied the allegations.

From a record field of 14 candidates, the frontrunners include Averof Neophytou, the leader the center-right, pro-business Democratic Rally (DISY) Party, which Anastasiades previously led; and Nikos Christodoulides, a former foreign minister and government spokesman in Anastasiades’ administration. The third main candidate is Andreas Mavroyiannis, a former diplomat and Anastasiades’ lead negotiator with breakaway Turkish Cypriots in peace negotiations.

Opinion polls indicate that none of the three will muster more than half of the votes — the bar for an outright win in the first round. Instead, the top two will likely move forward to a runoff a week later. Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote.

Opinion polls have consistently given Christodoulides a lead of as much as 10 points over Neophytou and Mavroyiannis, meaning he likely take one spot in the runoff, while the others are battling neck-and-neck for the other one.

The ‘Anastasiades connection’ has been a central theme for voters, but also for the president himself, who boasted in a recent interview with leading daily Phileleftheros that he feels “to a measure vindicated” in his leadership by the fact that three of his associates are vying to succeed him.

Neophytou, 61, took DISY’s reins from Anastasiades a decade ago and has campaigned on his reputation as a skilled political operator who can get the job done and shepherd the economy through tough times. His campaign slogan, “Averof Can,” evoking former U.S. President Barack Obama’s “Yes We Can” mantra, is built around that message.

But it’s that reputation that appears to have hurt him at the polls, with many voters perceiving him as too much of a string-pulling insider tinged by the “sins” of Anastasiades’ decade in office, such as the now defunct investment-for-citizenship program that gave rise to allegations of corruption. Neophytou has desperately been trying to consolidate the DISY vote behind his bid since polls indicated that as many as a third of party members back Christodoulides, who got his political start through the party.

A career diplomat with a successful track record, Mavroyiannis, 66, is running as an independent but has the backing of the communist-rooted AKEL party. Although AKEL is the island’s second-largest party, the ill-fated presidential tenure of its late leader Dimitris Christofias 15 years ago that critics said brought the island to near-bankruptcy continues to burden the party and, to a degree, Mavroyiannis himself.

Mavroyiannis is campaigning as the agent of change who unlike his competitors didn’t have a hand in the “10 years that have truly wounded” the country.

Christodoulides is also a career diplomat. At 49 he has managed to carefully groom his image as an effective and modern leader who can confidently rub shoulders with other European Union leaders thanks to his foreign ministry experience. His youth and soft-spoken approach have endeared him to voters who don’t associate him with the ineffectual bombast of the previous political generation. Some DISY faithful, however, view him as a “traitor” for running against the party boss and splitting its votes.

Who wins will have to contend — like many other EU leaders — with an economy buffeted by Russia’s war in Ukraine and its knock-on effect on the cost of living. Cyprus has posted economic growth, but opinion polls show a widespread public unease over high inflation.

The new president will also need to address a continued massive influx of migrants that has made Cyprus one of the top EU countries in terms of asylum applications per capita.

He is also likely to want to expedite development of significant undersea natural gas deposits inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone amid a renewed search for alternative energy sources triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine.

A swift political settlement resolving the island’s nearly half-century long ethnic division would facilitate that, but prospects look bleak as the sides appear to be farther apart now than at any time since the split occurred in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece.

A demand by both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to recognize a breakaway state before peace talks can begin is perceived as a non-starter and is condemned by the EU, the U.S. and others.

Recommended Stories

  • Ga. man arrested after leading deputies on chase through multiple counties

    Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips to help end the pursuit on Highway 57 near McIntyre.

  • Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes

    Boeing will add a fourth assembly line to produce more 737 Max aircraft, as it tries to more quickly translate a backlog of orders into cash-generating deliveries of new planes. The new line will open in the second half of next year, according to a note Monday to employees from Stan Deal, the CEO of Boeing's commercial-planes business. The line will be in an existing facility in Everett, Washington, where space is available because Boeing is shifting production of larger 787s to South Carolina and ending production of the iconic 747.

  • Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

    As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba. Also Read: Putin's

  • Ex-Pence Aide Offers Gross Theory On Why Trump Won't Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene As Running Mate

    The former aide's comments come after a recent report suggested that Greene is ambitious about being Trump's choice for vice president.

  • Trump's Justice Department Goons Oversaw an Actual Witch Hunt While He Screamed About One

    The chronicles of shamelessness, part infinitude.

  • These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024

    A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • RNC Brings Pillow Guy And His Outrageous Election Conspiracy Theories Into The Fold

    Mike Lindell, once photographed at Trump’s White House holding a document discussing “martial law,” is being welcomed by the RNC for his marketing expertise.

  • MSNBC Host Confronts Matt Gaetz Over ‘Pardon’ Testimonies

    MSNBCMSNBC host Ari Melber confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the congressman’s denial that he sought a pardon beginning in December 2020 from then-President Donald Trump, asking him if those who testified under oath claiming that he requested one are all just making it up.“We’ve got multiple people — the director of White House presidential personnel, a Trump loyalist, lawyer Eric Herschmann, Cassidy Hutchinson — they all testified under oath that you specifically requested a pardon,” Melb

  • Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine - Croatian president

    Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, will never again be part of Ukraine, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday in remarks detailing his objection to Zagreb providing military aid to Kyiv. In December, Croatian lawmakers rejected a proposal that the country join a European Union mission in support of the Ukrainian military, reflecting deep divisions between Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. A vocal critic of Western policy in Ukraine, Milanovic has said he does not want his country, the EU's newest member state, to face what he has called potentially disastrous consequences over the 11-month-old war in Ukraine.

  • Trump 2016 Campaign NDA Settlement Can’t Be Kept Secret, Judge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign must disclose the amount of money it would pay to settle a long-running court fight with a former staffer over its nondisclosure agreements, if it wants to go ahead with the deal, a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesThe 'Big Shift' That's F

  • Steve Bannon Tells Kari Lake She Deserves Respect Because 'You're The Frickin' Governor'

    Bannon and Lake took election denial to new extremes in a recent interview.

  • White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social Security, Medicare

    The White House hit back after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he wants to “strengthen” Medicare and Social Security, arguing on Sunday that the House GOP leader and his conference actually want to slash spending on the entitlement programs. McCarthy said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” earlier Sunday that he wants to…

  • When China Took Issue Over US Military Vessel Reportedly Entering Territorial Waters

    China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea in July. USS Benfold had been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state. The US Seventh Fleet said restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants to the islands breached international law.

  • Donald Trump’s Recent Decision To Take Blistering Aim at Ron DeSantis Hints Just How Threatened He Might Be by His Possible Opponent

    Donald Trump swung through New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend for his first campaign stops to strengthen his presence as a contender for the 2024 Republican Party nomination. He was probably hoping to bolster confidence in his voter base that he’s the guy to get the job done, but his swipes at Florida […]

  • DOJ says it can't comply with Congress request in Biden probe

    Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter earlier this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for documents and underlying evidence in the appointment of the special counsel.

  • Paul Ryan will be deposed in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox News pushed false conspiracy theories about the technology company's role in the 2020 presidential election.

  • Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for Putin’

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the West sending tanks to Ukraine to provide additional aid in its war with Russia “creates real problems” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is trying to scare the West with the Kremlin’s comments that NATO countries’ move to send tanks to Ukraine increases their “direct involvement”…

  • Pakistan's economy in 'collapse' as IMF visits

    Pakistan is gripped by a major economic crisis, with the rupee plummeting, inflation soaring and energy in short supply as IMF officials visit to discuss a vital cash injection.In Pakistan, time is of the essence, with Nasir Iqbal from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics warning the economy had already "virtually collapsed" due to mismanagement and political turmoil.

  • Elon Musk Apologizes to Nancy Pelosi's Family

    Billionaire entrepreneur promoted fake news and conspiracy theory linked to violent attack on Paul Pelosi.