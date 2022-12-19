Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option

6
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·3 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The government of Cyprus is weighing a proposal for a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Israel to the island nation, where it would be processed and exported by ship to Europe and elsewhere as Russia's war in Ukraine compounds an energy crisis, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday.

Minister Natasa Pilides said the government is mulling licensing requests from energy company Energean to move ahead with the plan once Israel decides how much offshore gas it would agree to export via such a pipeline. The plan to then liquify and ship the gas from Cyprus is a better option than a pipeline that would connect east Mediterranean gas deposits to Europe, she said.

“It’s lower cost, more technically feasible and provides a lot of flexibility in terms of the export routes via vessels,” Pilides told The Associated Press.

“And also, it’s a good opportunity for us to have infrastructure that is close to home so ... if we want to utilize it for our own sources as well, then it will be an additional option," she said. "It’s certainly worth discussing with our licensees.”

Cyprus is also looking to export its own gas. Pilides says a conservative estimate of the amount already discovered inside Cyprus’ offshore economic zone is 12-15 trillion cubic feet. Companies including ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum, as well as a consortium made up of France’s Total and Italy’s Eni, currently hold exploration licenses for more than half of the 13 blocks, or areas, that make up Cyprus’ zone.

Plans to develop Cyprus' Aphrodite field that's estimated to hold approximately 4.25 trillion cubic feet of gas are already in advanced stages. Chevron, along with partners Dutch Shell and Israeli NewMed, are set to submit a development plan for Aphrodite by the end of the year, with gas expected to reach markets by 2027.

To meet that timeline, Pilides said Chevron is “definitely” looking to pipe the Aphrodite gas to existing Egyptian processing plants. The company is considering several scenarios for the construction of smaller pipelines that would feed into existing ones to get the gas to Egypt.

Pilides said Chevron’s development plan needs to ensure the new pipelines offer Cyprus “enough availability for the export of our own gas” as sustainably as possible.

For ExxonMobil and the Eni-Total consortium, the amount discovered in the blocks to which they hold licenses will determine which option is best to get the gas to market, as well as supplying some of that for Cyprus’ energy needs, according to Pilides.

The minister said Eni/Total are expected to announce plans in the next few days that would allow them to to speed up exploration and development of block 6.

There’s enough natural gas in the east Mediterranean area for export until at least 2050, according to analyses by the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, a body composed eight countries including Greece, Italy, Egypt, Cyprus, Israel, France, Jordan and Palestine.

In the meantime, Cyprus is speeding up its transition to green energy with a number of projects, including the construction of an electric power cable connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece that Pilides said would help prevent blackouts.

Key hurdles Cyprus needs to overcome if it wants to export excess energy are to expand its electric storage facilities and to harness new technology to address to its limited space for installing solar farms. One such solution is floating solar panels, said Pilides.

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas woman is arrested after her 6-year-old son is found dead under the floorboards of their home

    An Arkansas woman and man have been arrested after authorities discovered the dead body of a 6-year-old boy beneath the floorboards of his home.

  • U.S. to release EV tax credit battery minerals, component rule in March

    The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it will issue proposed guidance for critical minerals and battery components requirements in March - a key component of the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit overhauled by Congress. That decision means electric vehicles that are not in compliance with battery sourcing rules could be eligible for $7,500 tax credits sometime in March. The Treasury also said it will by Dec. 31 "release information on the anticipated direction of the critical mineral and battery component requirements that vehicles must meet to qualify for tax incentives."

  • Russian missile strikes leave thousands without power and water in Ukraine

    ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge reports from Kyiv on the latest in Ukraine on “This Week.”

  • Analysis-The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe

    Europe faces a much tougher task to rebuild gas stocks next year compared with this winter, meaning energy bills are likely to stay high and governments could have to implement painful rationing measures they have so far avoided. Previously dominant, gas supplies from Russia have since late August been greatly reduced, meaning the task of refilling storage will be much harder when levels are depleted by early next year. This year, the European Union successfully filled reserves to a peak of 96%-full in November to try to ensure sufficient winter supplies.

  • After deep dive, SA airport closing in on pre-pandemic passenger record

    Nearly 7.8 million passengers have passed through the terminals at San Antonio International Airport through the first nine months of 2022. San Antonio airport officials have expanded efforts to recruit carriers while pitching airlines already serving the market on the need for more flights and seats. In November, for example, as Spirit Airlines was preparing to launch new nonstop service from San Antonio to Las Vegas and Orlando, the company said it was expanding its commitment to the city, with plans to launch nonstop flights to Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale in March.

  • Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Kick Off Hanukkah Sessions With Blood, Sweat and Tears Cover

    For the past two years, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released covers of Jewish artists for each night of Hanukkah. This year brings a slightly different approach, as the two musicians and some of their famous friends took over the Largo at Coronet Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 5 to record the batch … Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Kick Off Hanukkah Sessions With Blood, Sweat and Tears Cover Read More » The post Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Kick Off <i>Hanukkah Sessions</i> With Blood, Sweat and

  • Italy weakens plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities and its own central bank, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told lawmakers. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers risk fines if they refuse to accept card payments, by saying no penalties would be imposed for transactions below 60 euros ($63.5). The move drew criticism from the European Commission, which said it was not consistent with previous EU recommendations to Italy to boost tax compliance, and Giorgetti told parliament late on Sunday that the government had backtracked.

  • Antisemitism on the rise nationally as Worcester celebrates Hanukkah

    A rise in antisemitism in the United States looms amid marks this year's Hanukkah celebration in Worcester.

  • Feds warn of "staggering" sextortion scam targeting minors

    The scheme has been tied to more than a dozen suicides by minors who were lured into sending explicit images, federal officials said.

  • How a gene-editing breakthrough from a Harvard lab saved the life of a girl with leukemia

    A 13-year-old girl became the first-ever patient to receive a base-editing therapy, and her leukemia went into remission. Here's how it works.

  • Antisemitic sign found over NC highway on the first night of Hanukkah

    There also have been incidents of antisemitism in the Triangle this year. At a high school in Raleigh one student got onto the school’s intercom and broadcast “Heil Hitler.”

  • Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report

    The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.

  • 50 Best-Selling Gifts on Amazon That Will Definitely Arrive Before Christmas

    Amazon is your go-to when it comes to shopping for household items and beauty supplies, but right now it's also the place to go for last-minute Christmas gifts if you've missed all the other shipping deadlines. Amazon has a ton of great brands that cater to moms, dads, kids, teens and everyone in between, but one of the best things about Christmas shopping on Amazon is that you can find a thoughtful last-minute present without blowing your budget.

  • Search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son, Johns Creek Police say

    At this time, police said Rashid is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

  • James Cameron opens up about 'tension' surrounding new 'Avatar' film.

    James Cameron said there was tension around the 3-hour runtime of new Avatar movie

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Pentagon hid civilian casualties in American warzones, Congress says

    Pentagon hid civilian casualties in American warzones, Congress says

  • NBA exec believes Warriors will try trading James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga

    An unnamed NBA executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports that two Warriors youngsters could be up for grabs.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’s $170M+ Promo Push, Led By Mercedes-Benz & More, Rides Sequel’s Opening Wave

    EXCLUSIVE: Buttressing the $441.6M global opening of Avatar: The Way of Water this past weekend –the 11th best ever– is a curated promo partner campaign assembled by Disney; a lineup that reflects the eco-friendly and technologically advanced sensibilities of the James Cameron directed epic. All in, the value of media which advertisers paid for here […]

  • President Biden Vows to Africa: $2.5 Billion in Food Aid

    Is President Joe Biden getting serious about strengthening US relations with African nations. According to the Associated Press, Biden declared on Thursday during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that he would be prioritizing a visit to the Sub-Saharan African region in 2023. Although the trip has yet to be scheduled, Biden stressed that “Africa belongs at the table,” in discussions of global consequence, and that he is “looking forward” to seeing various leaders in their home countries.