Cyprus says Turkey eyes island's control with 2-state deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s new push for separate Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot states on ethnically divided Cyprus shows a desire to control the whole of the east Mediterranean island nation, the Cypriot Cypriot president charged Friday.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Nicos Anastasiades blasted the “absurdity” of Turkish and Turkish Cypriot arguments that efforts to reunify Cyprus as a federation — in line with UN decisions — have been exhausted.

“The narrative ... (that) all efforts to reaching a compromise have failed and we should seek solutions outside the UN framework reinforces the valid arguments that Turkey’s end game is not to solve (the island's partition), but to turn Cyprus into its protectorate,” Anastasiades said.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Turkish Cypriots declared an independent state in the island's northern third nearly a decade later, that only Turkey recognizes. Ankara maintains more than 35,000 troops in the north and financially props up the Turkish Cypriots.

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots argue that nearly half a century of talks to reunify Cyprus as a single federal entity made up of Greek and Turkish speaking administrations have gone nowhere, and that a two-state deal is now the only way forward.

The majority Greek Cypriots insist a federation is the only feasible option for peace to take root. They strongly object to Turkish and Turkish Cypriot demands for a permanent Turkish troop presence, the right for Turkey to militarily intervene, as well as Turkish Cypriot veto powers on all matters of state.

“It is not my intention to engage in a blame game, but I cannot leave unnoticed the absurdity of the Turkish rhetoric," Anastasiades said.

Anastasiades said he remains committed to resuming peace talks that have remained deadlocked since 2017 when the last major push at a deal that brought together the foreign ministers of Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and Britain — collapsed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. issues new Syria war death toll, says 350,000 is an 'undercount'

    At least 350,209 people have been killed in the decade-old war in Syria, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday in its first report since 2014 on the death toll, adding that the tally was an "undercount". "On this basis, we have compiled a list of 350,209 identified individuals killed in the conflict in Syria between March 2011 to March 2021," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council. The war, which spiralled out of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, sparked the world's biggest refugee crisis.

  • To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

    Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.

  • France warns Russia against paramilitary involvement in Mali

    France's foreign minister has warned his Russian counterpart against involving paramilitaries from the controversial Wagner group in Mali's conflict.

  • France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

    This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France's incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome. According to Le Drian, he and Blinken discussed the “terms and topics to be dealt with in an in-depth consultation process between the two countries aimed at restoring trust.”

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Look Absurdly Overvalued but Really Aren't

    You might be surprised, though, that my Motley Fool colleague Anders Bylund thinks that Fiverr is one of the cheapest stocks he owns. Fiverr estimates that its addressable market totals $115 billion. Sure, Fiverr isn't likely to capture anywhere close to all of its potential market.

  • His country mired in crises, Lebanese leader calls for help

    The reverberations of terrorism across the oceans and war in their own neighborhood have left Lebanon and its fellow nations in the Middle East struggling with the consequences, Lebanon’s president said Friday, calling for international help to save his own crisis-hit country. With Lebanon mired in an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown, President Michel Aoun told the U.N. General Assembly's meeting of world leaders that the country could not rise without assistance from the global community. Lebanon is in the grips of multiple crises that exploded in succession beginning in late 2019, largely caused by decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country's ruling class.

  • Haitians see history of racist policies in migrant treatment

    The images — men on horseback with long reins, corralling Haitian asylum seekers trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico — provoked an outcry. U.S. immigration policies, they say, are and have long been anti-Black. The Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants, they say, is just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people, sparking new anger among Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders.

  • These Triangle agencies will resettle nearly half of the Afghan refugees coming to NC

    Two out of four Triangle agencies will resettle an estimated 580 Afghan refugees in the next year. There are many ways people can help the newcomers.

  • Tiny San Marino votes in referendum on legalizing abortion

    Tiny San Marino is one of the last countries in Europe which forbids abortion in any circumstance — a ban that dates from 1865. On Sunday, its citizens can vote in a referendum calling for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The ballot proposal also calls for abortion to be permitted beyond that point if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk due to fetal anomalies or malformations.

  • Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

    Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said. Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament, has been fighting extradition to Spain, which accused him and other Catalan independence leaders of sedition.

  • Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

    Afghans who survive the trek through Iran to the Turkish border, which can take weeks, will now be met with a wall of concrete slabs 10 feet high.

  • Saudis hit the high seas as tourism opens

    Foreign tourism and domestic holidays are ramping up in Saudi Arabia(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SAUDI ARABIAN MAN ON BOARD, KOMAIL ALOMRAN, SAYING: "No one ever expected to have something like this - a cruise on this level, scale and with the available activities - in Saudi Arabia. It's amazing. Everything is available, there is a gym, entertainment, activities for children. It's nice if someone wants to bring his family. It is a must-try experience."Tourism was restricted in the countryuntil Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began a drive in 2016to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oilSince then, Saudi Arabia has introduced tourist visasand launched tourism projects, some along the Red Sea coast(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SAUDI ARABIAN WOMAN ON BOARD, DALAL MOHAMMED, SAYING:"My sister and I came on the cruise trip. Five years ago, it would have been a dream to go on a cruise alone without male guardianship, but with the great vision, thank God, the dream came true."The government has said it wants the sector to contribute10% to gross domestic product by 2030

  • Many hurdles for families with food challenges, poll shows

    Most of those facing food challenges enrolled in a government or nonprofit food assistance program in the past year, but 58% still had difficulty accessing at least one service. The most common challenge to those in need was a basic lack of awareness of eligibility for both government and nonprofit services. The poll results paint an overall picture of a country where hundreds of thousands of households found themselves suddenly plunged into food insecurity due to the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • UK on brink of joining EU Covid vaccine passport scheme

    Britain is on the verge of joining the EU Covid vaccine passport scheme, sources in Brussels and Westminster have confirmed.

  • Taiwan flags risk if China joins pact first

    Taiwan is worried a political roadblock from China may prevent it from joining a trans-Pacific trade pact.The self-ruled island filed its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP on Wednesday (September 22), a week after Beijing submitted its application.Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday (September 23) there could be potential problems ahead."China has continuously been limiting Taiwan's space for international activity, I everyone has observed this. Therefore, if China joins the agreement first, Taiwan's membership application will of course be quite at risk."Taiwan has applied to join the CPTPPunder the name: the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.It's the same name it uses for its membership in the World Trade Organization.ButBeijing has always insisted Taiwan is part of its territory, rather than a separate country.That's led to Taiwan being excluded from many international bodies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday hit back at Taiwan's bid to join the pact."We resolutely oppose any country's official exchanges with Taiwan, and resolutely oppose the Taiwan region's accession to any official agreements and organizations."The CPTPP's precursor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, was originally a 12-member agreement seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.But it was thrown into limbo in early 2017, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew.

  • Biden Laid Out an Ambitious Global Agenda at the UN General Assembly. Here's How It Compares to Reality

    The agenda Biden laid out at the U.N. was plenty ambitious, from COVID-19 to climate change. Does he mean what he says?

  • Abbas tells U.N. Israeli actions could lead to 'one state'

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel on Friday of destroying the two-state solution with actions he said could lead Palestinians to demand equal rights within one binational state comprising Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly via video link from the West Bank, Abbas, 85, urged the international community to act to save the two-state formula that for decades has been the bedrock of diplomacy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Abbas said Israel was "destroying the prospect of a political settlement based on the two-state solution" through its settlements on West Bank land it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

  • NY hospitals, schools fear staff shortage from vaccine rules

    Some of the nation's most aggressive COVID-19 vaccine mandates are scheduled to take effect Monday in New York amid continued resistance from some to the shots, leaving hospitals and nursing homes across the state and schools in New York City bracing for possible staff shortages. Many health care workers, including support staff such as cleaners, have still not yet received a required first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine days before a Sept. 27 deadline.

  • Historians: Border Patrol agent's treatment of Haitian migrants recalls slavery-era whippings

    Images of a Border agent twirling his horse reins like a lasso at Black people along the Rio Grande reminded historians of the nation's painful past.

  • Helmut Oberlander: Ex-Nazi death squad interpreter dies at 97 in Canada

    Helmut Oberlander is believed to have been the last suspected Nazi war criminal in Canada.