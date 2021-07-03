EU deploys assistance for Cyprus as huge forest fire rages

Forest fire in Cyprus
·2 min read

NICOSIA (Reuters) -The European Union on Saturday deployed aerial assistance to help Cyprus contain a huge forest fire raging north of the cities of Limassol and Larnaca, a blaze one official called the worst on record.

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, affected at least six communities in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, said fire-fighting planes had departed from Greece to battle the fire and Italy was also planning to deploy aerial fire-fighters.

The EU's emergency Copernicus satellite was also activated to provide damage assessment maps of the affected areas, the Commission said in a statement.

"It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus," Forestries Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou told Cyprus's Omega TV.

Attempts were being made to prevent the blaze from crossing the mountains and stop it before reaching Machairas, a pine forestland and one of the highest peaks in Cyprus.

Alexandrou said the perimeter of the fire was "at least 40 kilometres".

Dozens of properties were damaged, but no injuries were reported. There were widespread power cuts in the area. Plumes of smoke were visible in the capital Nicosia, some 75 km (45 miles) away.

Officials said that in addition to Greece's assistance with two aircraft, help was also expected from Israel.

"This is a very difficult day for Cyprus. All of the state's mechanisms are in gear, and the priority is for no loss of life," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted.

Israel accepted Nicosia's plea for help, a statement from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, and will send firefighting aircraft to Cyprus on Sunday.

The cause of the fire, which started around midday, was unclear. Cyprus has experienced a heatwave this week, with temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Police said they were questioning a 67 year old person in connection with the blaze.

"It passed through like a whirlwind, it destroyed everything," said Vassos Vassiliou, the community leader of Arakapas, one of the communities affected.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas, additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and by John Chalmers in BrusselsEditing by Ros Russell, David Gregorio and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In pictures: How England reached Euro 2020 semi-finals – and the scenes at home

    The best pictures from Rome and back in England on Saturday night.

  • Sausage wars truce is just a sticking plaster, warns Lord Frost

    The UK’s three-month truce with the EU is a “sticking plaster” that addresses just a “tiny part of the problem” with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has suggested, as he warns that mainstream unionist support for the agreement has “collapsed”. In an interview with The Telegraph, the minister responsible for Brexit said the agreement was failing to “reflect the balance that was in the Good Friday Agreement” and therefore “is not working”. The Government’s “worry”, he said, was that the

  • Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

    A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday — including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent — in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat. Ceja made several trips “made several trips to Nevada in late June to purchase various types of explosives –- including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials –- that he transported to his residence in rental vans,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

  • Three things we learned from Ukraine v England at Euro 2020

    England qualified for the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome and will return home to face Denmark for a shot at a first major title since the 1966 World Cup.

  • Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed small town

    Officials on Friday hunted for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire as the Canadian province's chief coroner said reports suggest two people have died as a result of blaze. Lisa Lapointe told a news conference Friday that a team is standing by to conduct an investigation in order to confirm the deaths, but it’s not yet safe to enter the area. The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton had to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice Wednesday evening after suffering the previous day under a record high of 121.2 Fahrenheit (49.6 Celsius).

  • Phylicia Rashad Issues Apology Over Bill Cosby Tweets

    Phylicia Rashad is righting her own wrongs with an apology letter.

  • Rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones

    They flaunted their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and then, apparently realizing they were in legal trouble, rushed to delete evidence of it, authorities say. An Associated Press review of court records has found that at least 49 defendants are accused of trying to erase incriminating photos, videos and texts from phones or social media accounts documenting their conduct as a pro-Donald Trump mob stormed Congress and briefly interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Experts say the efforts to scrub the social media accounts reveal a desperate willingness to manipulate evidence once these people realized they were in hot water.

  • State Supreme Court justice resigns over Halloween costume he wore 33 years ago

    A New York Supreme Court justice has resigned after photos of a controversial Halloween costume he wore 33 years ago surfaced.

  • DHS report warns of possible 4th of July militia gathering in Washington, D.C.

    The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a possible militia rally on July 4 in Washington, D.C., according to a law enforcement document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Some apartments in the collapsed Florida condo split in half: People in their bedrooms died, while people in their living rooms had a chance

    The Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside collapsed on June 24. Eighteen people are confirmed dead, while 145 people are still missing.

  • Migrant boy abandoned in Mexico left Honduras with his father, consul says

    A two-year-old migrant boy found abandoned in Mexico earlier this week had left Honduras with his father, a Honduran consulate official said on Friday. The boy was found in Veracruz state, alone near a truck that carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions, and surrounded by snack wrappers, half-empty water bottles, and trash bags. Consul Raul Morazan said it was not clear where the father was or how he had been separated from his child.

  • These Rare and Amazing Photos Show A Queer Community In The 1950s

    “It's easy for us as a newer generation to think they must have just been living in hell — but to look back at these photos, the people in them are happy. They are joyous.”View Entire Post ›

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • High-rolling developer of collapsed Florida condo faced legal, money woes during project

    The developer of the Surfside, Florida, condo that collapsed last week was hailed for his philanthropy even while fending off legal and money woes.

  • Video shows mud hurtling through a Japanese city during a landslide, leaving at least 20 missing

    21,000 households in Atami were ordered to evacuate, Kyodo News said, adding that some residents reported being trapped in their homes.

  • Florida Condo Collapse: Tourists Recorded Water Pouring from Parking Garage Minutes Before Fall

    Last week, a 2018 report surfaced about warnings from an engineer about "major structural damage" at the Florida condominium complex

  • 11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

    An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.