Cyprus signs deal for Airbus attack helicopters

·1 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus signed a deal with Airbus Helicopters on Friday to purchase six light attack helicopters with an option for another six as it seeks to shed Soviet-era armaments and procure military equipment compatible with other European Union member states.

No financial details were disclosed during the signing of the agreement for the H145M helicopters. Cyprus Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides said the helicopter can operate day and night, strike targets accurately with mass firepower and can support ground operations in an information gathering role.

“With the acquisition of the new Airbus attack helicopters, we will also be able to strengthen the existing framework of our numerous international and regional partnerships, by increasing interoperability with regional states,” Petrides said.

Airbus Helicopters Executive Vice President Olivier Michalon signed the deal on behalf of his company.

Cyprus was divided along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third and maintains more than 35,000 troops there.

Charalambides said Turkey’s troop presence in the north leaves no room for “complacency” in matters of defense.

“The defense and national security of our homeland is nonnegotiable,” the minister said.

Cyprus has been trying to sell off 11 Soviet-era Mi-35 attack helicopters it procured more than 20 years ago because of their obsolete avionics and high maintenance costs. Serbia has expressed interest in purchasing the helicopters.

Meanwhile, breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities have called the helicopter purchase as a “provocation” that threatens regional stability.

Recommended Stories

  • Fires ablaze in Mykolaiv after Russia launches seven missile strikes

    Russian missile strikes have killed at least one person and damaged a school in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

  • Glencore to Ghana: Africa's top business news

    STORY: These are five business stories making headlines in sub-Saharan Africa this week.A British subsidiary of mining and trading giant Glencore formally pleaded guilty on Tuesday (June 21) to seven counts of bribery in connection with oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.Glencore Energy will be sentenced in November after admitting to paying more than $28 million in bribes to secure preferential access to oil and generate illicit profit between 2011 and 2016.Also in oil, Nigeria's Senate said on Wednesday (June 22) that it will investigate Shell over alleged illegal extensions of oil exploration licenses and is seeking a refund of $200m it says was accrued over the period.The Senate said Shell and its state-owned joint venture partner NNPC were granted extensions of exploration licenses by the Ministry of Petroleum outside the law, causing the government to lose fees, taxes, rents and royalties.Shell was not available for comment.The United Arab Emirates is planning to build a new Red Sea port in Sudan as part of a $6 billion investment.That's according to Osama Daoud Abdellatif, chairman of Sudan's DAL Group, which is partnering with Abu Dhabi Ports on the project.Malawi has increased fuel prices by an average of 35%, the country's energy regulatory authority said on Thursday (June 23).The move is to cover the rising cost of imports following a 25% devaluation of the local currency.And finally Ghana's central bank governor says the country is "soul-searching" about whether to turn to the International Monetary Fund for help.Ghana's public debt stood at 77% of GDP at the end of 2021 according to government data, rising yields have shut it out of international bond markets, and the government has been grappling with rising inflation.But Ernest Addison said Ghanaians want policymakers to explore alternatives first.

  • Interior minister names oblasts of Ukraine with the most cases of theft of humanitarian aid

    Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad oblasts top the list of Ukrainian regions with the most cases of theft of humanitarian aid, Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, said on Ukrainian national television on June 21.

  • Russians shell border villages in the Sumy region with prohibited ammunition

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 17:43 The Russian occupiers have fired prohibited munitions at the settlements of the Yunakivka Amalgamated Territorial Community (hromada). Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Zhyvytskyi: "During the shelling of the Yunakivka community, the Russians used phosphorous shells!" Details: The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reports that Russian troops fired on the villages with phosphoru

  • Balkan membership hopefuls leave EU summit empty handed

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A summit of European Union and Balkan leaders failed on Thursday to break a deadlock over a stalled EU membership bid by North Macedonia and Albania, even as Ukraine was set to become an official candidate for membership. Separate from the Ukraine decision later on Thursday, the leaders of the six Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia expressed disillusion that negotiations have not started or are stalled, years after being promised eventual EU membership.

  • France requests Switchblade loitering munition to fill ‘urgent’ capability gap

    The French Army has started the process of quickly procuring American-made loitering munitions as part of a longer-term effort to field remotely operated weapon systems, according to officials.

  • Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

    It's one of the world's highest-fetching wild-caught fish, sold for $32 a pound at Whole Foods and served up as meaty fillets on the menus of upscale eateries across the U.S. The diplomatic feud, which has not been previously reported, intensified after the U.K. quietly issued licenses this spring to fish for the sea bass off the coast of South Georgia, a remote, uninhabited U.K.-controlled island some 1,400 kilometers east of the Falkland Islands. As a result, for the first time since governments banded together 40 years ago to protect marine life near the South Pole, deep-sea fishing for the pointy-toothed fish is proceeding this season without any catch limit from the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources or CCAMLR.

  • A dispatch from descendants: Russian troops in Mykolaiv hit mass grave of Soviet soldiers

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 16:31 Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, said that Russian occupying forces have damaged a mass grave where soldiers of the Soviet army are buried. Source: Sienkevych on Telegram Quote: "A dispatch from descendants.

  • German and Dutch artillery finally arrives in Ukraine

    All twelve Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled artillery systems pledged by Germany and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post on June 22.

  • Dallas Fed Survey: US Oil and Gas Producers ‘Stretched to the Max’

    U.S. oil and gas executives told the Dallas Fed their highest uncertainties are no longer below ground but above, with politics, inflation, supply times, material shortages, labor and capital hampering activity.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces stop Russian advance on Lysychansks southern outskirts General Staff report

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 19:02 The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk. Russian forces press ahead in Sievierodonetsk, where fighting continues.

  • Indian startups laid off over 10,000 employees in the first six months of 2022

    Indian startups are cutting costs after investors like Sequoia and Matrix Partners India warned them against unsustainable cash burn.

  • Paratrooper describes how he downed Russian Alligator spy helicopter

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 11:18 Airborne troops have reported that air defence forces have destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter on the eastern front. Source: 80th Separate Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: Air assault and artillery units of the Lviv Brigade of the Separate Airborne Division destroyed two enemy armoured personnel carriers and two infantry fighting vehicles on 22 June.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces defeat Russian sabotage groups, launch airstrike on large Russian troop concentration General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 07:23 Ukrainian troops have uncovered and defeated several Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and deployed combat aircraft to launch an airstrike on a concentration of Russian troops.

  • Top US Air Force general says the Russian air force's struggles in Ukraine are surprising because Russia is fighting its 'own systems'

    "How come they don't understand their own systems and how they might defeat their own systems?" US Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr. said.

  • Fort Bragg Special Forces group welcomes new commander

    The 3rd Special Forces Group changed leadership at Fort Bragg this week.

  • Military experts explains why Russia's threats against the Baltic states, NATO are only ‘soundbites'

    Russia's provocations against NATO, which it is carrying out near the borders of the Baltic states, will remain merely soundbites, since any war with NATO would be brief and not end in the Kremlin's favor, military expert Oleg Zhdanov told Radio NV on June 22.

  • Experts say there are mounting signs that the Kremlin is purging its top generals in Ukraine, the latest hint of deep dysfunction in Putin's army

    A new report from the Institute for the Study of War said that many top officials could be blamed for the failure to fully capture Ukraine.

  • Video shows Iran's elite commandos taunting US Navy ships

    The US Navy said this was the second "unsafe and unprofessional" encounter with Iranian ships in the last six months.

  • As war for eastern Ukraine reaches 'fearful climax,' European Union approves Kiev's bid for candidacy

    Two major cities were on the brink in eastern Ukraine as a European Union body approved Ukraine's candidacy for admission.