Cyr: Putin’s costly miscalculation and desperate disadventure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arthur I. Cyr
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has drastically miscalculated in launching a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. In effect, he has returned combat and killing to a region largely free of those burdens since the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

The Russian military can occupy Ukraine but the cost will be heavy in dimensions that go beyond the tragic loss of life. The likelihood of actually establishing permanent control over this independent nation is nil.

Ukraine’s military is fighting hard against the invaders. This reflects generally strong anti-Russian sentiments, and commitment to independence, in the western part of the nation.

Putin uses public posturing and threats against largely imaginary enemies to increase his international visibility. However, his significant accomplishments remain essentially domestic in nature.

Restoring order and stability in Russia at the turn of the century is notable, indeed remarkable. This following true anarchy in Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union. His tenure in power in Moscow has now surpassed two decades.

In 2014, Russia seized Crimea and the eastern portion of Ukraine. Crimea had been part of Russia until Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred the peninsula to the authority of Ukraine in 1954.

Ukraine became independent from Moscow following the Russian Revolution that began in 1917. After World War II, the Soviet Union absorbed the nation. Independence was regained following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The invasion of eastern Ukraine by Russia’s army, after months of substantial aid to rebel forces drastically undercut stability in Eastern Europe. The U.S, Europe, and the international community must resist this, while trying to avoid wider war with Russia.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, followed by the disintegration of the Soviet bloc and then the Soviet Union, represent historic strategic victory for the West. The end of the Cold War confirmed the policy of deterrence termed “containment.”

Instant editorial commentaries on Russia’s war against Ukraine often emphasize the end of the Post-Cold War order. That may be true in the most literal sense, but not strategically. Containment in fact was the application of traditional realism regarding power realities, especially the military significance of the nation-state.

Putin, undeniably a remarkable leader, generally plays his strategic cards well. However, his hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.

Opinion polls in Russia show Putin’s popularity declining. External power plays clearly are in part a response. The very existence of serious opinion polls provides empirical evidence of just how profoundly Russia has changed since the era of Soviet totalitarianism.

Before today’s pervasive electronic media, totalitarian dictators in Nazi Germany, the Communist Soviet Union and other nations could effectively isolate their populations. Power holders substituted propaganda for facts and reality.

Such control is no longer possible.

Russia’s aggression has energized NATO, dramatically. The war has transformed the new German government. Caution is gone, replaced by aid to Ukraine and military modernization. Russia’s fear of Germany makes this move especially significant.

Poland, in NATO since 1999, now leads in the collective effort to provide arms to bordering Ukraine. U.S. officials are confident and clear in condemning Putin’s violation of both international law and practical norms of behavior.

The global economy permits effective penalties and sanctions against Russia, including the rich elite. The ruling clique is becoming isolated.

Communism once seemed on the offensive. Russia today is structurally defensive. The world has changed.

Learn More: John Mearsheimer, “The Great Delusion”

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Cyr: Putin’s costly miscalculation and desperate disadventure

Recommended Stories

  • Russian oil company calls for peace in Ukraine in break with Putin

    In a break with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's second-largest oil company called for the country's invasion in Ukraine to end, joining a growing list of organizations, in and outside of Russia, urging for peace."The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are...

  • The West Can Beat Putin by Squeezing His Oligarchs

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyTo get a sense of just how swift and hard the newest sanctions are coming down on the kleptocrats of the Kremlin, look at what the oligarch closest to Vladimir Putin tweeted last Sunday.“Peace is the first priority. Negotiations must start ASAP,” wrote Oleg Deripaska, the metals magnate with an estimated net worth of about $4 billion. Of course, those billions might melt away thanks to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine, as well as the

  • Ukrainian influencer, 18, reveals what a day is now like under invasion: ‘Is this how life should look?’

    Dzvinka Hlibovytska spends parts of her days hiding from boming

  • Pence: There's no room in GOP for "apologists for Putin"

    “There is no room in this party for apologists" for Russian President Vladimir Putin former Vice President Mike Pence plans to tell top Republican donors during a speech in New Orleans on Friday. Why it matters: The excerpted remarks appear to be the most forceful separation yet between the former vice president and his ex-boss, Donald Trump. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe does not mention Trump by name in the portions of th

  • Vladimir Putin made 'terrible mistake' invading Ukraine, University of Missouri prof says

    MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.

  • Putin has galvanized the world against him, says San Jose State professor

    San Jose State Professor Dr. Len Lira spoke to Mornings on 2 The Nine on Wednesday about why he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated his military operation in Ukraine.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing

    North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors’ militaries, extending Pyongyang's streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The launch was North Korea’s ninth round of weapons tests in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities while attempting to pressure the Biden administration for concessions.

  • ‘Well, we usually don’t start wars’: Finnish president quips as Biden suggests ‘everything should be left to Nordic countries’

    While traditionally seen as a neutral party between Russian and the West, Finland is now actively considering joining Nato in defiance of threats from Vladimir Putin

  • Instant analysis from No. 1 South Carolina's runaway win over Arkansas in SEC Tournament

    Key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Razorbacks in Nashville.

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Matt Gaetz Gets Humiliating Reality Check To His Face On Live Local TV

    The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.

  • Roger Stone raged at ‘disgrace’ Trump over failure to overturn election – report

    Washington Post report, based on unseen film footage, also says Stone, 69, said Jared Kushner ‘needs to have a beating’ Roger Stone in December 2019. Donald Trump commuted a three-year sentence handed to Stone for obstructing Congress during the Russia investigation. Photograph: Sam Corum/EPA Close Donald Trump ally Roger Stone raged at the former US president in the aftermath of the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to a report from the Washington Post, telling a friend th

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • Trump strikes deal to evade deposition in New York investigation – for now

    Agreement with attorney general Letitia James covers two eldest children but seeks to speed up civil legal proceedings New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has agreed to set aside a 10 March deadline for the Trumps to answer questions under oath as his appeal continues. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the the New York attorney general’s office that will temporarily spare him from having to answer questions under oath as part of an investigation in

  • Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

    While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.

  • Bestselling Author Shows How Trump Allies Are Plotting To Undermine Jan. 6 Probe

    Don Winslow says the strategy is simple and obvious, and it could mean they'll never be held accountable.

  • Third Assassination Attempt on Zelensky Fails as Putin Sparks ‘Nuclear Terror’

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/ReutersComic-turned-hero Volodymyr Zelensky has survived at least three precision assassination attempts by elite hit squads since Russia’s week-old war began, according to Ukrainian officials who say his survival was all thanks to tip-offs from Russian spies.Both the Kremlin-funded Wagner group mercenaries and Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov’s kill teams have allegedly tried to kill the Ukrainian president, who is hiding out in var

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • Trump told golfer John Daly that he threatened Putin with 'hitting Moscow'

    Trump said he told his "friend" Vladimir Putin, "if you do it, we're hitting Moscow. He sort of believed me."

  • Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a 90 minute phone call instigated by President Vladimir Putin Thursday in which any hopes to call off the war were quickly extinguished. After hanging up, Macron–one of the few world leaders still taking the Russian leader’s calls—felt simply, “the worst is yet to come.”The call came as a cavalcade of increasingly crazy stories emerged from Moscow which signaled Putin was becoming ever more isolated and willing to lash out at Ukraine and his o