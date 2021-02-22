Cyren: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) _ Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The internet security services provider posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $17.3 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $36.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.

