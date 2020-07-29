    Advertisement

    CyrusOne: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DALLAS (AP) _ CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

    The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $118.9 million, or $1.03 per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 93 cents per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $45 million, or 39 cents per share.

    The data center operator posted revenue of $256.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.8 million.

    CyrusOne expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.75 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion.

    The company's shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.04, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CONE

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.