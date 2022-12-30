Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) shareholders have endured a 37% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) share price is down 37% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 22%. Cytek Biosciences may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Cytek Biosciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Cytek Biosciences saw its revenue grow by 29%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 37%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cytek Biosciences shareholders are happy with the loss of 37% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

