Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) investors are sitting on a loss of 67% if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 67% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 58% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Cytosorbents wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Cytosorbents grew its revenue by 5.3% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 67% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Cytosorbents shareholders are down 67% for the year, but the market itself is up 0.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Cytosorbents , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

