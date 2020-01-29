CytRx Corporation Highlights Significant Positive Events From its Licensed Drug Aldoxorubicin

CytRx Licensee ImmunityBio, Previously NantCell, Inc., Announced Complete Response in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer with Its Human Natural Killer Cell Combination Immunotherapy Including Aldoxorubicin

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR), a biopharmaceutical research and development company, today highlighted that ImmunityBio, previously NantCell, Inc., and NantKwest announced a complete response in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer in one patient who received its experimental Human Killer Cell combination Immunotherapy, which includes aldoxorubicin, in its Phase 1 clinical trial. This result builds on the results released previously in patients with Triple Negative Breast Cancer ("TNBC"), in which two of nine patients treated with this experimental cancer therapy also had a complete response. These immunotherapies include CytRx's aldoxorubicin as part of its innovative chemoradiation therapy. NantKwest also indicated they plan to initiate registration trials in recurrent metastatic TNBC and pancreatic cancer patients that failed standard of care.

(PRNewsfoto/CytRx Corporation) More

"We continue to be encouraged with the initial results of this promising protocol, which includes aldoxorubicin, in targeting two of the most difficult cancer types that patients have had challenges with," said Eric Curtis, President and Chief Operating Officer of CytRx.

CytRx out-licensed global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for aldoxorubicin to ImmunityBio Inc. in July 2017. CytRx has an agreement with ImmunityBio that will pay CytRx up to $343 million in milestones, plus single and double-digit royalties on aldoxorubicin.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (Nasdaq: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics to treat patients with high unmet needs. CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, CytRx's other drug candidate, arimoclomol, has been out-licensed to Orphazyme A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange: ORPHA). Orphazyme is testing arimoclomol in four indications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease and sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM).

About Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in the tissues of the pancreas. The pancreas is a gland located behind the stomach and in front of the spine. The most common type of pancreatic cancer, adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, starts when exocrine cells in the pancreas start to grow out of control. Most of the pancreas is made up of exocrine cells which form the exocrine glands and ducts. The exocrine glands make pancreatic enzymes that are released into the intestines to help you digest foods (especially fats). The enzymes are released into tiny tubes called ducts which eventually empty into the pancreatic duct. The pancreatic duct merges with the common bile duct (the duct that carries bile from the liver), and empties into the duodenum (the first part of the small intestine) at the ampulla of Vater. Endocrine cells make up a smaller percentage of the cells in the pancreas. These cells make important hormones like insulin and glucagon (which help control blood sugar levels) and release them directly into the blood. Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors start in the endocrine cells.