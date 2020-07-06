Cyxone Signs Agreement With Dr Maarten Kraan as Senior Scientific Advisor

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, announces today that the company has engaged Dr Maarten Kraan as Senior Scientific Advisor for the company's project for Rabeximod in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Dr Kraan is a board certified rheumatologist who brings extensive experience and expertise in the field of rheumatology. He holds a medical degree and PhD in immunology from Leiden University and has held several management positions within drug research, clinical development and regulatory affairs in pharmaceutical companies in both Europe and USA.

"I am very pleased to have such an experienced and acknowledged expert within RA and inflammatory diseases as Maarten Kraan on board in our scientific advisory network. He will add a lot of valuable insights in moving our Rabeximod project in RA forward" stated CEO Tara Heitner.

Dr Maarten Kraan comments: "I am delighted to join the Cyxone team as Senior Scientific Advisor for RA. The project has great potential as safe treatment for RA patients, to improve the quality of life and help those affected by the disease to less pain and fewer side effects."

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in clinical phase I program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

Contact

Tara Heitner

CEO

Tel: +46-70-781-88-08

Email: tara.heitner@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

211 22 Malmö, Sweden

