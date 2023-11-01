New Czech ambassador starts working in Ukraine

Radek Pech, the new ambassador of Czechia in Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv and handed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine the copies of his credentials.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

On 1 November, Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, received Pech's copies of credentials.

Perebyinis highly appreciated the intensification of the political and sectoral dialogue between Ukraine and Czechia, mainly in the context of countering the Russian armed aggression. He also expressed gratitude for Czechia's unwavering support of Ukraine on the international arena.

"Particular attention was paid to the matters of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry added.

Background: Before being appointed the ambassador in Ukraine, Radek Pech was in charge of diplomatic representation of Czechia in Denmark. Earlier, he worked in Czech diplomatic institutions in Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova and Lithuania, and was a head of different departments of the Czech Foreign Ministry

The Polish ambassador in Ukraine has also changed: Bartosz Cichocki was replaced by Jaroslaw Guzy, a historian and expert in international relations.

