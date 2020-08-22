Czech authorities report 506 new coronavirus cases in record daily increase

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech authorities recorded 506 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of new infections in one day since the outbreak began there.

Czechia has so far reported 21,551 confirmed cases of the virus, with 411 deaths, including 19 over the past week.

The Czech government was among the first in Europe to introduce curbs on movement and business as the outbreak took hold. It began to lift restrictions since May but has reintroduced some measures as cases rose in recent weeks.

Face masks will once more be compulsory on public transport, at health and social care facilities and in state office buildings from Sept 1, but the government rowed back on a requirement to wear masks in shops, restaurants and common areas of schools. [L8N2FM4RP]

Outdoor public events including soccer, which starts new league season this week, may be attended by up to 5,000 people, if separated into sections of 1,000, and indoor events can host up to 5,000 in separate sections of 500. The government plans to further relax restrictions on public events from September.





