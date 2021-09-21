Czech central banker Holub 'quite likely' to support 50 bp hike in Sept, open to more

The Czech National Bank is seen in central Prague
Robert Muller
·3 min read

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech central banker Tomas Holub said that he would likely support a 50 basis point rate increase at the next policy meeting on Sept. 30, adding to signals that the central bank could deliver its biggest hike since 1997 next week.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview conducted on Monday, Holub struck an overall hawkish tone, also saying the debate on whether to move by 25 or 50 bps could be repeated in November. The central bank last raised its main rate by more than 25 basis points in December 1997.

The Czech National Bank raised its main two-week repo rate by 25 basis points in June and then by another 25 basis points in August, taking the rate to 0.75%.

Holub said monetary tightening would likely continue into 2022, a view reinforced by last month's sharp spike in inflation and signs of further price pressures ahead.

Central Europe has been grappling with stronger inflationary pressures than some other European countries. Economies in the region have faced tight labour markets and solid post-pandemic demand as well as external factors like rising energy costs and global supply crunches.

Holub said he had already considered voting for a 50 basis point increase last month and would likely support the bigger move at the September meeting, noting that inflation overshot the central bank's forecast significantly in both July and August.

"For me, it has quite visibly tilted towards not only the need to continue with rate hikes at each following meeting, but also the need to insert some stronger step," Holub said.

"It is quite likely that I will lean towards that already now, in September," he said.

Headline inflation accelerated to 4.1% year-on-year in August, its highest since 2008. It was also a full percentage point above the central bank's forecast and double its official 2% target.

Producer prices (PPI) rose by 9.3% year-on-year in August, the fastest growth since April 1993.

MAJORITY FORMING

One board member had voted for a 50 basis point hike at the last two meetings and at least two others signalled their openness for a 50 basis point move.

Holub said he expected the debate on the size of a hike to continue at the November meeting, adding he was "open" to the possibility of another 50 basis point increase then.

"If the new (staff forecast due in November) shows the need to make one more stronger step, then I will be certainly open to such a debate," Holub said.

"The rates are still low nominally, and even lower in real terms, so from my perspective probably even the debate at the November meeting can be more about a quarter or a half (percentage point move)," he said.

Several central banks around the world have embarked on a monetary tightening path as their economies rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in Hungary, Iceland or South Korea. A Reuters poll showed Norway's central bank would likely join that camp with a rate hike on Sept. 23.

Financial markets are expecting the Czech repo rate to rise by around 100 basis points by the end of the year, forward contracts showed. Holub said such bets were "not irrational".

"I think the market has basically understood the situation adequately," he said.

There are three more policy meetings scheduled this year, including the one due to take place on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 4.3% lower at around $43,500 Monday morning. Ethereum is trading 4.8% lower at around $3,030 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digit

  • Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

    Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles rippled over to wider markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7%.

  • Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

    Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China's property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%, on the perceived risk of exposure to Evergrande, which investors fear could miss debt payment later this week. "There are rising and widely reported concerns about fund flows at leading local developer China Evergrande Group, whose business scale suggests to us it is very likely one of TOTO's major customers," said Arisa Katsuyama, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

  • Bitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency prices sank on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles spread across financial markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled to $42,453.97, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7.4% at $43,745. Market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market dropped 10% on Monday to under $1.94 trillion, from last Saturday's $2.17 trillion.

  • Asian shares mostly extend losses on China property worries

    In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 24,067.15 as selling of property developers slowed. Analysts said fears the damage from a property bust in China could ripple worldwide were drawing on memories of past financial crises such as the bursting of the Japanese “bubble” economy or the 2008 sub-prime mortgage crisis. In Japan, that catastrophe is called the Lehman crisis for the 2008 collapse of the Lehman Brothers which aggravated the situation.

  • Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

    Cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility. Bitcoin, the biggest and the best known cryptocurrency, traded around $43,000, recovering from a fall to $40,192 earlier in the session. Global markets started the week on a turbulent note after fears that Evergrande's troubles could lead to a fallout for the Chinese and global economies prompted a selloff in riskier assets.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Evergrande’s Blowup Hits Other Chinese Developers. Why the Fear Has Gone Too Far.

    Four other Chinese developers have investment-grade credit ratings, and may be able to grab assets on the cheap from Evergrande.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.