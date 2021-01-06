Czech crematoriums seek help as COVID-19-related deaths soar

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Some Czech crematoriums are near or at capacity due to a spike in coronavirus deaths, and they are looking for alternative cremation sites, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic, one of the world's hardest-hit countries with 12,436 coronavirus deaths, has been struggling with another surge of the illness, with new records in daily cases and rising hospital admissions pointing to more victims in coming weeks.

The country's 12.7 deaths per million using the latest seven-day average was the world's highest rate, according to the ourworldindata.org website supported by Oxford University.

Hamacek said the situation was hardest in the eastern region of Moravia-Silesia, while in other regions facilities were almost operating at full capacity. The deceased would have to be moved between regions, he said.

"Right now, one such transport of around 50 bodies needs to be done, and we will act similarly in other cases," he said at a televised press conference. "We will have to find a complex solution for the whole country."

The government had relaxed restrictive measures ahead of Christmas and took time to tighten them again amid public discontent, despite signs of resurgent infections.

It raised restrictions to the highest level again from Dec. 27, closing most shops, imposing a 9 pm curfew and barring public assembly of more than two people.

In the past week, 127 people with COVID-19 died each day on average in the country of 10.7 million people, and those numbers are likely to be revised up.

In a regular year, around 300 people die each day from all causes, but that number spiked to as many as 600 in the worst two weeks at the turn of October and November 2020. The overall data is reported with a six-week lag.

The funeral services association spokeswoman Hanka Svechotova said numbers were now "reaching a somewhat critical level".

The situation appeared uneven across the country, with the capital Prague's funeral service telling Reuters it was operating as normal.

The crematorium in the eastern city of Ostrava as well as the hospital in the nearby city of Olomouc, however, have placed freezer trucks outside to store bodies.

New daily cases may peak at around 19,000 in the coming week, up from Tuesday's record of 17,278, the country's chief health statistician said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Latest Stories

  • California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents

    The cash support, which the governor included in a 2021-2022 state budget proposal, would go to Californians who qualify for a California Earned Income Tax Credit, with annual incomes of $30,000 or less, according to the governor's office. "Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement. "This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support -- for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium," he said.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement' Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Hong Kong arrests 53 for plot to 'overthrow' government in latest crackdown on dissent

    Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy advocates were arrested in raids on 72 premises as the authorities said last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government. The arrests were linked to an unprecedented, independently organised and non-binding vote to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

    Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."> Here’s the president’s denial of our reporting, which we stand by. pic.twitter.com/7CxaV5Eqdl> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role. And while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

  • From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

    AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Embracing Qatar's ruler, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarity. The kingdom's foreign minister said Riyadh and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in mid-2017, in a deal backed by Washington but which a United Arab Emirates official suggested would take time. While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran.

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • Republicans at Dalton, Ga. rally, including Trump, refuse to accept November election loss on the eve of Senate runoffs

    Supporters at Trump's rally this week hung on his every word, repeatedly chanting, “Stop the steal!” and “U-S-A!” at several moments during the evening. In interviews with Yahoo News, several of them explained why, despite the lack of evidence to support the president’s claims, they continue to repeat them.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Neither Pence nor Congress Has the Power to Reject State Electoral Votes

    I’m starting to wonder if this is a gag: Like, in order to amuse himself, President Trump is trying to see how far erstwhile “constitutional conservative” Republicans are willing to beclown themselves to … I don’t know, avoid the wrath of his base? Avoid Twitter taunts and schoolyard nicknames? Avoid his threats to campaign against them? Avoid derailment before the 2024 Ambition Train even leaves the station?Whatever it may be, it’s time to stop. It was actually time to stop a few weeks ago, but this has gotten so irrational it no longer rises even to the level of farce.The president now says Vice President Pence has the unilateral authority to invalidate state electoral votes that he decides are fraudulent. That is a ridiculous claim. It is not enough to say that it finds no literal support in the Constitution or any federal law. It is antithetical to the Constitution’s core theory of separation of powers — both its vertical aspect, under which the states are sovereign and the disposition of their electoral votes is left to them alone; and its horizontal aspect, in which the branches of the federal government check each other, and no single actor is permitted to accumulate tyrannical power.In the now-infamous phone conference between the president and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (each accompanied by advisers), did you notice that, while Trump browbeat and tried to bully Raffensperger for close to an hour, he never presumed to order Raffensperger to change the state’s election result? Well, that’s because he has absolutely no authority to do such a thing. How easy life would be if a single federal executive official could just tell seemingly lesser mortals what to do. But, see, even the most powerful single official in the United States has no such power. He can’t order Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and any other state to do anything about their electoral votes. He didn’t try to do it because that would have been absurd.Well, suggesting that Pence has authoritarian power is equally absurd.The Constitution gives the vice president no power whatsoever over the states. In fact, the Twelfth Amendment gives him no authority to do anything other than “open all the certificates” by which the states have individually certified their electoral votes. It doesn’t even say he gets to count the votes. After directing the veep to open the certificates, the amendment goes into the passive voice: “and the votes shall then be counted.”That is because the task is entirely ministerial, as is the vice president’s participation. Yes, it is solemn. After all, a presidential election is being certified. On such an occasion, the Constitution aptly calls for a joint session of Congress, led by the veep in his capacity as presiding officer of the Senate. But Congress is in the role of witness, not judge. Pence and the federal lawmakers are there to observe each sovereign state’s formal certification of which candidate has been awarded its electoral votes, and the tabulation by which the states collectively elect the president.In fact, under the Constitution, the Senate and House do not even certify the result.It has become common over the past few weeks for federal lawmakers to refer to the joint session as their “certification” of the Electoral College result. Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), for example, told Fox’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Monday night that he needed to register some objections on behalf of his constituents because he could not otherwise, in good conscience, “certify” the election. But no one is asking him to certify anything. The Twelfth Amendment simply says the states’ votes get counted, and “the person with the greatest Number of votes for President, shall be President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed” (emphasis added). Moreover, while Senator Hawley repeatedly claimed that Section 15 of the federal election law calls for Congress to certify the states’ votes, the statute says no such thing. Eight times, it refers to certificates or otherwise utters the word certified, but in each instance, it is referring to the state’s certification of its election result or its electors. There is no congressional certification because it’s the states that elect the president. No congressional sign-off is required.The only interesting question about Wednesday’s joint session should be whether Section 15 of the federal election law is constitutional in that it purports to give Congress a potential objection to the counting of each state’s electoral votes. And note: It purports to give Congress the objection, not the vice president.I think Section 15 is probably unconstitutional. Congress has no business second-guessing a state’s determination of its own electoral votes; that is the prerogative of the state. But if the statute is constitutional, it is only because it is strictly limited to the exceedingly rare situation in which a state has failed to timely certify its election result. More specifically, there must be an 1876 Hayes/Tilden situation, in which there is real doubt about which candidate’s slate of electors truly represents the state’s election result.That is, Section 15 is not intended to give Congress what Trump and some congressional Republicans are wrongly claiming that Congress (or Pence) has, namely, a veto over a state’s electoral votes based on generalized grievances about fraud and voting irregularities.Section 15 is unambiguous (if a bit dense) on this point, stating in pertinent part (my italics):> No electoral vote or votes from any State which shall have been regularly given by electors whose appointment has been lawfully certified … from which but one return has been received shall be rejected.Recall that in the 1876 controversy, there were states that disputed which slate of electors had been chosen. Some of those states provided more than “one return,” meaning the appointment of their electors was not settled. By contrast, when a state provides only one return, signifying only one slate of electors lawfully appointed under state law, its electoral results may not be rejected.By its own terms, Section 15 authorizes the two congressional chambers jointly to reject a state’s votes only “when they agree that such vote or votes have not been so regularly given by electors whose appointment has been so certified” (emphasis added). The rest of Section 15 addresses what is to be done when more than one set of electors claims to be the legitimate one. That is the only situation in which the statute contemplates a rejection of the state’s electoral votes. This renders Section 15 completely consistent with Section 5, the safe-harbor provision, under which if a state certifies its election result six days before the Electoral College votes, that certification is binding on the federal government.Consequently, for purposes of Wednesday’s joint congressional session, there is no legal basis to object, much less to reject any state’s electoral votes. Every state has certified. Every state has just one lawfully designated slate of electors. To the extent there were allegations of irregularities, the courts have ruled. The state certifications were issued prior to the Electoral College vote, as called for by the safe-harbor provision. The certifications are conclusive under federal law. Congress has no right under Section 15 to challenge them.Does this seem controversial? It shouldn’t. But if it does, then ask yourself this. Let’s say we were back on January 6, 2017, at the joint session of Congress to count the states’ electoral votes, with the expectation that Donald Trump would be recognized as the next president. What if then-Vice President Biden had said on that occasion:> You know, Hillary Clinton was ahead in all the polls, and some reputable polling said Donald Trump had less than a 10 percent chance to win. Yet, I’m supposed to believe he somehow pulled an inside straight and won a bunch of battleground states that all the polls showed him behind in? And he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million? That is, Hillary got just about the same total of votes that President Obama got when he won in 2012, and I’m supposed to believe she lost? That sounds awfully fishy to me. Look how razor-thin it was in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. I don’t think we should count those — sure, no one’s proved fraud, but how can we really be sure?That’s basically what President Trump is asking Vice President Pence to do on Wednesday (except that this time, the Democrat got 7 million more votes than Trump did). What would you have said in 2016 if Biden had done that? What would you have said if a bunch of Democratic senators said, “Let’s not count the votes; let’s freeze everything for ten days so we can have a blue-ribbon commission do an audit”? What would you have said if some blue-state senators and House members lodged objections to the counting of electoral votes from states Trump won — fairly but barely — on unproven suspicions of fraud (to say nothing of unproven allegations of fraud and impropriety that had been rejected, time after time, by state and federal courts).Can you honestly say that you’d have had no problem with a claim that the vice president had unilateral authority to reject any state’s electoral votes? Or a claim that Congress had the power to create an “Electoral Commission” to “audit” the states’ procedures and second-guess both state and federal courts? Or a claim that Congress had the authority to reject a state’s votes, based on some foot-stamping by Clinton about pervasive fraud, or Russia, or some such?I kinda doubt it.

  • Georgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday could open the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results in the Georgia contests are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields on Wednesday showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009, and in short order could allow the new administration to move forward with a targeted spending bill to help local governments add hospital capacity, pay for frontline workers, reopen schools and administer vaccinations, according to Biden aides and congressional allies.

  • Man Who Killed 2 in SF Hit-and-Run Was Facing Life in Jail, Documents Reveal

    A man detained for causing a car crash that killed two pedestrians in San Francisco was facing a life sentence for previous crimes, court documents show. Troy McAlister, 45, allegedly ran a red light in a stolen vehicle and crashed into another car, which then hit Hanako Abe, 37, and Elizabeth Platt, 60, at Second and Mission Streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Dec. 31. Image via @tmcalister75[/caption] McAlister, who was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, had been in jail for a 2015 robbery, which prosecutors pursued under California's Three Strikes law.

  • Thousands cheer Trump at rally protesting election results

    Several thousand protesters cheered President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. “We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president. Lou Murray, a life insurance salesman from Boston, said he and many others still hoped Congress and Vice President Mike Pence would not certify the Electoral College.

  • Biden selects Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals judge Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday, a choice most Americans know as the Supreme Court nominee of President Barack Obama memorably blocked by Republicans. Obama, a Democrat, nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016 while Biden was vice president, but the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate refused to hold hearings on the nomination.

  • Trump news - live: President shouts ‘bullsh**”, pressures Pence and vows not to concede at joint session rally

    Follow the latest updates