Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this

On Sunday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský supported the calls of the Ukrainian side to reform the United Nations, given the Russian presidency of the Security Council.

Source: European Pravda, Lipavský's Twitter

"I agree with Volodymyr Zelenskyy: the UN Security Council needs to be reformed," the chairman of Czech diplomacy said.

"The latest proof of this is that the institution that is supposed to ensure peace is presided over by a state that violates the UN Charter and threatens the security of the whole world," Lipavský added.

Souhlasím s @ZelenskyyUa, že Radu bezpečnosti OSN je potřeba reformovat. Posledním důkazem je skutečnost, že instituci, která má zajišťovat mír, začal předsedat stát, který porušuje Chartu OSN 🇺🇳 a svým barbarským chováním ohrožuje bezpečnost celého světa. — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) April 2, 2023

In the evening address on Saturday, Zelenskyy, commenting on the beginning of Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council, stressed that "there is be no reason that will stop the reform of global institutions, in particular the UN Security Council."

"A reform that is obviously overdue – so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot destroy the world," he added.

As reported, during April 2023, Russia will be presiding over the United Nations Security Council.

The presidency of the UN Security Council changes on a rotating basis every month, and each subsequent country is elected in the order of the English alphabet among the current composition of the body.

Story continues

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged members of the UN Security Council to prevent Russia from abusing its chairmanship in this body. Lithuanian Foreign Minister congratulated Russia on its election as head of the UN Security Council with a joke about a warship.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





