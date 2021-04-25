Czech leader: Russia not necessarily behind 2014 ammunition blast

A view shows the embassy of the Czech Republic in Moscow
Jan Lopatka
·3 min read

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday the idea that Russian spies caused a 2014 ammunition dump explosion in the central European country was just one of two theories and the possibility it was an accident should not be ruled out.

Zeman's statement came just over a week after the government sparked a row with Moscow by saying it suspected that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were also behind the Czech 2014 explosion that killed two people.

Moscow has denied any role in either event.

In his first public remarks on the case, Zeman said in a pre-recorded speech there were two theories.

"We are working with two investigative theories - the first, original one, that there was an explosion resulting from inexpert handling of explosives, and the second that it was an operation of a foreign intelligence service," he said in the speech, carried on Prima television.

"I take both of these theories seriously and I wish for them to be thoroughly investigated," he said.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on April 17 that there was well-grounded suspicion of the involvement of Russian military intelligence service GRU in the explosions. The government has not announced any other possible version of the events.

Zeman, the head of state who appoints prime ministers but is not involved in the day-to-day running of the country, has often taken pro-Russian views. He has argued for the purchase of Russian Sputnik V vaccines and for inviting Russia's Rosatom to take part in a tender to build a nuclear power station.

Zeman said Rosatom should be excluded from the tender if Russia's involvement in the explosion is proven. The government has already said it would not include the company.

The Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats and other embassy staff it identified as spies last week, which Zeman said he supported.

It ordered a further 63 diplomats and Russian staff to leave by the end of May, to bring the Prague Russian embassy to the same level as its Czech counterpart in Moscow.

The expulsions greatly reduce what has for decades been the biggest foreign mission to Prague, which Czech counterintelligence service say was a hub for spying activities.

Moscow retaliated by ordering out 20 Czech diplomats and staff, and also requiring the Czechs to cut by May about 90 Russian support staff working at the Czech embassy and a complex including a hotel for Czech visitors to Moscow.

The European Union and NATO have issued statements in support of the central European country and the Baltic states and Slovakia have expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity.

Zeman said that there was no evidence the two spies entered the Vrbetice facility, a complex of warehouses 330 km (205 miles) east of Prague, but added it was also not excluded they did and the suspicion of their involvement was serious.

Pavel Fischer, head of the foreign, defence and security committee of the upper house of parliament and a member of the opposition, said he had been shown confidential information that was sufficiently conclusive and that Zeman's doubts were damaging the country in the eyes of its allies.

"Zeman now openly stands on the side of Russia and has become its advocate," Fischer said in a Facebook post.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, additional reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • UN, Venezuela reach deal to provide food to 185,000 children

    Venezuela’s government and the United Nations’ food program have reached a deal for the international agency to directly provide meals for children in the South American country.Why it matters: School children have been acutely affected by the food scarcity and high food prices in Venezuela. Some have fainted or even died from hunger or from eating poisonous tubers when they try to forage for meals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But Nicolás Maduro’s regime refused to take food aid for years, trying to prop up its own food subsidy program, called CLAP.CLAP boxes have been found to contain powdered milk that isn’t actually milk, while the program has been denounced by the U.S. Treasury Department as a front for profiteering from food imports.Details: The World Food Programme said its goal is to reach 185,000 students by the end of the year and 1.5 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. By the numbers: One third of the population in the South American country does not get enough to eat, according to the World Food Programme, and on average poor Venezuelans have lost 28 pounds because they have to skip meals, per an academic survey of living conditions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Poll: At 100 days, Biden's approval remains strong. Can the honeymoon last?

    Majorities approve of the president's handling of the pandemic and the economy in a new NBC News poll, but strong divisions remain.

  • In Hawaii, Rental-Car Demand Skyrockets, Sending Tourists to U-Haul Rentals

    Pent-up demand for vacations has caused car rentals to spike above $200 a day, so many visitors are renting utility trucks for their holiday travel.

  • Mitchell Marner with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Mitchell Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 04/24/2021

  • Ghana basks in Twitter’s surprise choice as Africa HQ

    Start-ups in the West African nation celebrate as others ponder why their countries were snubbed.

  • Woman shot in the chest by boyfriend after argument, police said

    Authorities said they believe the boyfriend shot into her car multiple times after investigators found 10 to 14 shell casings in the parking lot.

  • Memorials held on Turkey's Gallipoli to remember WWI deaths

    A small group gathered Saturday on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I. The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. The Helles Memorial is a Commonwealth battle memorial for the whole Gallipoli Campaign, as well as site to remember the servicemen with no known grave.

  • Rescuers find debris thought to be from sunken Indonesian submarine

    DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) -A missing Indonesian submarine carrying 53 people is believed to have sunk in the Bali Sea after search teams found debris floating around the vessel's last location, a navy official said. "With the evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub missing' phase to ‘sub sunk'", Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters, according to Indonesian media Tempo. Footage of the press conference showed officials holding debris that had been found including fragments of prayer mats and a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine's periscope.

  • Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'ducking away' from hard independence questions

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of trying to "duck away" from the hard questions about independence after one of her election candidates argued a customs border with England would help a separate Scotland create jobs. The First Minister claimed not to have "directly" heard the comments by Emma Harper, who was a South Scotland MSP in the last parliament, despite the widespread ridicule and criticism they had received. She also claimed that it was Brexit, not independence that would create a hard border even though the UK has already left the EU and there are no trade barriers between England and Scotland. Ms Sturgeon insisted she did not want a hard border with England but experts say that would be the consequence of her plan for Scotland to leave the UK and join the EU. Scotland's trade with the rest of the UK is worth more than three times that with the bloc. The row intensified the day after Ms Harper, the SNP's candidate for Galloway and West Dumfries, told ITV Border that "we can show that a border can work" if Scotland left the UK.

  • EU Commissioner Breton confident of 70% inoculation goal by mid-July

    The European Union will be able to produce enough vaccines to achieve its target for immunity of its adult population by the middle of July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said in an interview with a Greek newspaper published on Sunday. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive. "We are confident that we will be able to produce a sufficient number of vaccines to achieve the goal of collective immunity, which means that 70% of the adult population would have been vaccinated by mid-July," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday in an interview with Greek weekly newspaper "To Vima".

  • The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

    Russia is gaining major traction in its quest for Arctic oil, but the country is still racing against the global trend of the electrification of all things

  • Venezuela's Maduro begins allowing aid against hunger, virus

    For a second time this month, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reached an agreement with the sort of global aid agencies he has often shunned to bring help to his country's people. Maduro this week signed a deal to let the United Nations World Food Program provide school meals for 1.5 million children. Maduro for years had rejected numerous humanitarian aid offers as unnecessary and as veiled attempts by the United States and other hostile forces to destabilize his socialist government.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • ‘Unresponsive female’ in Charlotte hotel room becomes homicide case. Suspect arrested

    It’s thought the woman died during a domestic dispute, police say.

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. His resignation, which was expected, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey. Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia's neighbour Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • Police fatally shoot man in Hollywood ‘wearing body armour’

    Sunset Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions