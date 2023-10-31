Czech military delegation visits Ukraine, inspects captured Russian equipment

Delegation of General Staff of Czech Armed Forces headed by its Chief Lieutenant General Karel Řehka has arrived in Ukraine

A delegation of the Czech Armed Forces General Staff, headed by Lieutenant General Karel Řehka, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Oct. 31.

“The parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and visited the Center for Research of Trophy and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment,” the General Staff said.

“The delegation agreed to intensify and deepen bilateral cooperation on equipment research for the benefit of both countries.”

During their visit, the Czech delegation was also shown an exhibition of captured Russian equipment.

