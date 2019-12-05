Czech military signs deal to acquire 8 Israeli radars

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s defense ministry has signed a deal to buy eight mobile MADR 3D radars from Israel for 3.5 billion crowns ($152 million).

The radars, which are made by the Israeli state company Elta Systems, will be operation by 2023.

Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said Thursday that the Israeli radars “will end our dependence on the obsolete Russian machines and at the same time we will receive a top system that was tested in fights from our important strategic partner.”

Israeli defense ministry official Yair Kulas said in a statement that the agreement would “deepen and strengthen the cooperation and relations with our Czech partners.”

The ELM-2084-type MADR radars are the detection systems for the Iron Dome batteries that Israel uses to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants.