Poland, Czech Back Swift Action to Curb Prices: Energy Update

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy ministers meeting in Brussels Friday are under pressure to quickly agree measures to prevent the energy crisis triggering a financial meltdown.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Comments by the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Thursday put a spotlight on the problem, as he warned that Europe faces “de-industrialization and severe risk of fundamental social unrest” because of the energy crisis.

Gas prices, about eight time higher that their average levels for this time of the year, have been volatile this week as traders asses deep supply concerns against governments’ effort to contain the crisis. They were 7% lower on Friday, wiping out a weekly gain.

Why Europe Wants to Change the Way Power Gets Priced: QuickTake

Key Developments:

  • EU energy-crisis warnings worsen with need for a fix ‘right now’

  • Simson says extraordinary intervention is needed...

  • ...while Czech Republic’s Sikela says there’s no time to waste

  • Germany’s Lindner wants a price cap on Russian oil

  • Trading in the euro in all about the energy crisis

  • Liz Truss’s target to make the UK a net energy exporter means big reversal

(All timestamps London.)

Poland Calls for Swift Action (8:50 a.m.)

Current energy prices are not acceptable for all EU states and members need to react quickly to protect households and businesses, Poland’s Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said. Friday’s meeting of ministers will have no votes, but the discussions will be key for future decisions on what solutions to approve.

Ireland’s Says Energy Proposal Needed in Weeks (8:30 a.m.)

Irish Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the EU needs to deliver concrete ideas on how to deal with the energy crisis as soon as possible.

“The commission proposals have to be delivered within weeks not months,” Ryan told reporters in Brussels. “Doing nothing is not an option.”

He said the key, deliverable measures energy ministers will focus on will be capping revenue for low-cost electricity producers, a solidarity contribution from fossil fuel companies and reducing demand. He added that ministers will meet again to discuss other measures.

Energy Needs Extraordinary Intervention: Simson (8:22 a.m.)

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said she will will present ministers with five proposals. She said the European Commission needs to offer governments tools for addressing the current emergency. “This is not only about prices. Also about security of supply,” she said, adding the market needs extraordinary intervention. The EU is also planning to revive dialogue with Algeria on gas supply, she said.

More Than Half German Voters Want Nuclear Extension (8:00 a.m.)

More than half of German voters want Economy Minister Robert Habeck to keep the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants in operation beyond April to help secure energy supply, according to a poll published Friday.

Habeck, a member of the Greens party, announced this week that two of the plants would be kept in reserve until mid-April and the third would be shut down at the end of this year as planned, prompting widespread criticism. Less than a third of voters back the minister’s plan, the Sept. 6-8 poll of 1,299 voters for public broadcaster ZDF showed.

Also read: Germany’s Habeck Defends Move to Keep Nuclear Units in Reserve

Czech Minister Says No Time to Waste (7:57 a.m.)

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said “there’s no time to lose” in reaching an agreement on EU-wide measures to tackle the bloc’s energy crisis. Sikela said he expects EU member states to agree on a direction on Friday, which they’ll pass onto the European Commission with a legislative proposal coming shortly thereafter.

“I expect the proposal in a few days and I want to have clarity at the end of the month,” he said. “I already see points where I’m pretty sure we will align”

He also said he’s “pretty sure” EU ministers meeting on Friday will align on liquidity measures to help ease the burden on the market. He also said he’s confident the group can reduce household energy prices.

Newest European Nuclear Reactor Boosts Output (7:55 a.m.)

Power output at Europe’s newest reactor exceeded a landmark 1,000 megawatts on Friday just as the power market needs all the supply it can get. Finland’s Olkiluoto-3 nuclear unit will provide much-needed supplies to the Nordic nation’s taut power system when it reaches the full 1,600 megawatt capacity later this autumn, after imports from Russia were cut completely in May. The Finnish grid has warned of rolling power cuts this winter as Europe faces its worst energy crisis in decades.

Germany’s Lindner Calls for Russia Oil-Price Cap (7:51 a.m.)

Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner says he’ll be “inviting all members of the EU to support the idea of an oil price cap.”

Speaking before an informal meeting of European Union finance chiefs in Prague, he said, “we want to avoid higher revenues for Russia” via that price limit. The Group of Seven last week announced plans to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure it hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.

VNG Asks Germany for Help (7:50 a.m)

VNG AG, a subsidiary of EnBW, will submit an application for stabilization measures to the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Friday, according to a statement. Measures are directed at absorbing the currently accumulating significant losses to replace natural gas and at enabling business operations to continue.

Effective Energy Action Can Prevent Recession (7:20 a.m.)

Europe can avoid recession if officials in charge of monetary and fiscal policy can agree on effective measures to tackle soaring energy costs, according to EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

“We have the chance, if we work together, monetary policy and fiscal policy, and with the right package on energy now, to avoid recession,” Gentiloni said before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Prague on Friday. “It’s a challenge, but it’s possible.”

Gas Prices Edge Lower (7:27 a.m.)

European gas futures slid 0.7%, narrowing the benchmark’s weekly gain. Prices have been volatile this week after Russia halted supplies on the Nord Stream pipeline indefinitely and markets weigh how effective EU measures to tackle price rises will be.

India May Keep Importing Coal (5:43 a.m.)

Utilities in India may need to continue coal imports to avoid any new squeeze on the nation’s energy sector, according to Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh.

With stockpiles falling in recent weeks, power plants must act to maintain adequate inventories and import supply if needed -- even though the nation’s longer-term policy is to limit purchases from overseas, he said in an interview. Coal accounts for about 70% of electricity generation in India.

Buying by India’s power firms could add to global competition for seaborne coal that’s already pushed benchmark prices to records.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB’s Knot Says Hikes Will Continue Until Inflation Goal Reached

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates until it reaches its inflation goal, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s Arms“Pus

  • EU Economy Risks ‘Full Stop’ on Energy Crisis, Belgium Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned that Europe needs to act immediately to address the energy crisis or risk the kind of fundamental economic shutdown that the bloc would struggle to recover from.“A few weeks like this and the European economy will just go into a full stop. Recovering from that is going to be much more complicated than intervening in gas markets today,” he said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “The risk of that is de-industrialization and

  • What to watch: The best movies new to streaming from 'Saloum' to 'Pinocchio'

    Wondering what to watch this weekend? The second week of September brings with it two very different new original releases.

  • San Diego State vs Idaho State Prediction, Game Preview

    San Diego State vs Idaho State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 2 game on Saturday, September 10

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery

  • Scotsman in Indian jail sends handwritten plea to new PM Truss

    Jagtar Singh Johal sends the note to Liz Truss urging her to address the issue of UK citizens "languishing" in foreign jails.

  • Exclusive-China EV maker Leapmotor puts off $1.5 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology has shelved a plan to raise $1.5 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong because of lukewarm investor interest, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Bankers and advisers had hoped a deal of the size planned by Leapmotor, which would have been Hong Kong's largest IPO so far in 2022, would revive the city's flagging new issue market. Instead, the deal has been put on hold and Leapmotor is considering cutting the size of the transaction, one of the sources said.

  • The bear market in stocks is definitely not over, Goldman Sachs says

    Buckle up, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Kanye West claims Adidas offered $1 billion buyout from his Yeezy brand

    Kanye West claims Adidas offered $1 billion buyout from his Yeezy brand

  • U.S. orders 100 million COVID tests, White House calls it a short-term solution

    The United States has ordered more than 100 million at-home COVID-19 tests from domestic manufacturers. The White House warned that more are still needed.

  • Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags

    Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was eyeing its best day in six weeks on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than 7% to $20,796, a two-week high. Bitcoin had been as low as $18,540 on Wednesday.

  • Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

    Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. A sign has been placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing her death, the final chapter of the longest reign&nbsp;in the history of the British monarchy. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A royal funeral is expected to take place in the coming weeks and will bring together heads of state from around the world.

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Retreats: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures advanced Friday as investors assessed whether monetary tightening to tackle inflation in the US and Europe is getting closer to being priced in.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Add

  • Only correct course of action for Russia is to "surrender and withdraw" Ukraine's representative to UN

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:50 During the UN Security Council meeting, Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that in order to save the lives of both Ukrainian and Russian citizens, the Russian Federation has only one course of action: surrender and withdraw.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Deutsche Bahn's Schenker logistics business up for sale - sources

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The German government has agreed in principle with Deutsche Bahn to sell the rail operator's Schenker logistics business, government and company sources told Reuters on Thursday. The supervisory board of state-owned Deutsche Bahn will approve the sale as soon as possible, potentially this year, the sources said. Banking sources value Schenker between 12 and 20 billion euros ($19.97 billion), though valuation calculations will be influenced by the state of the global economy and impact from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis.

  • Tropical Storm Kay to bring heavy rain, winds to Southern California after swiping Mexico's Baja Peninsula

    Tropical Storm Kay's impacts will spread into Southern California and the Desert Southwest into the weekend.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain for a second straight day as rebound continues

    U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session Thursday after swinging between gains and losses for much of the trading day.

  • The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersHidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temp