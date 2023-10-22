Czech Parliament Speaker outlines main goals of Crimea Platform summit in Prague

Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Czech Parliament, has outlined the main goals of the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit to be held on 24-25 October in Prague [Crimea Platform is an international coordination mechanism initiated by Ukraine to put the issue of Crimea back on the agenda, protect human rights in Crimea and facilitate the liberation of the peninsula – ed.].

Source: Pekarová Adamová in an interview with Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official stated that the summit's primary goal is to bring together all the speakers of parliaments and representatives of their countries.

Quote: "I believe this is of great symbolic importance for both Russia and Ukrainians. For Russia, it means that we remain united. And at the same time, for Ukrainians, it shows that we stand with Ukraine, and our support is unwavering," Adamová said.

Details: The Czech Parliament speaker stressed that Crimea is a part of Ukraine, so it is necessary to reiterate loudly that "we adhere to international law, and there are no changes in this regard".

Commenting on the most realistic scenario for the liberation of Crimea, the speaker said, "first of all, Ukraine must win the war".

"I am absolutely sure that it is necessary to win the war as this is the first step towards this, then to have a chance to liberate the Crimean Peninsula as well as all Ukrainian territories," the official said.

Background: Pekarová Adamová also said she was disappointed with the stance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Hungarians towards Ukraine.

