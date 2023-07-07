Czech PM Fiala says Ukraine's future is in EU, NATO

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Ukraine's future is in the European Union and the NATO military alliance, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Prague.

Zelenskiy flew to Prague on Thursday, escorted by two Czech Air Force jets, after holding talks in Bulgaria. He aims to build support for Ukraine getting an invitation to begin the process of joining NATO at a summit in Vilnius next week.

Kyiv's allies are divided over how fast Ukraine should join NATO, and some Western governments are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia, which invaded Ukraine almost 500 days ago.

"We don't know when the war will end, but what we do know now is that we need to open the door to the European Union, to the North Atlantic Alliance to the brave Ukrainian people," Fiala told a press conference alongside Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed to do everything possible to start EU accession talks.

After talks with Czech President Petr Pavel on Thursday, Zelenskiy said regarding NATO that his country needed much more than the general statement of more than 10 years' standing that the door to the alliance was merely "open".

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)