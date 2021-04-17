Czech police hunt two men with names matching Skripal suspects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Day
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Two men using the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury - REUTERS
Two men using the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury - REUTERS

The Czech police have issued a wanted notice for Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the two Russian intelligence agents wanted in the UK for the 2018 attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

At the same time the Czech government announced it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats from Prague in connection with two explosions at an ammunition dump in 2014 that killed two people.

Although the Czech police only said Petrov and Boshirov were wanted in connection with a “serious crime” the wanted notice said the two men were in the Czech Republic from October 11 to 16, 2014.

On October 16 a massive blast ripped through an ammunition dump in the town of Vrbetice, killing two people and causing massive amounts of damage. Another explosion occurred at the same facility in December.

According to the Czech authorities, all the 18 diplomats, who now have 48 hours to leave the country, are members of either the GRU, Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency, or the SVR, the foreign intelligence agency.

Personnel in hazmat suits waiting for decontamination after securing a tent covering a bench in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill due to exposure to the nerve agent Novichok. - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Personnel in hazmat suits waiting for decontamination after securing a tent covering a bench in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill due to exposure to the nerve agent Novichok. - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Andrej Babis, the Czech prime minister, said the decision to expel the diplomats, came after an investigation into the explosions. He also said a GRU unit, specialising in foreign assassinations and operations to destabilise European countries, was involved.

“Based on unambiguous evidence gained through the investigation by the security forces I must state that there is a well-founded suspicion about the involvement of Russian intelligence service officers, and Unit 29155, in the explosion at the ammunition dump in Vrbetice in 2014,” said Mr Babis.

“The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and has to respond to the unprecedented findings [of the investigation] appropriately,” Mr Babis added.

Commenting on the decision to expel the diplomats, Jan Hamecek, the Czech interior minister, said: “We are in a similar situation to, for example, Britain with the case of the attempted poisoning in Salisbury.”

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were the aliases used by two Russian military intelligence officers who British prosecutors charged with the attempted murder on British soil of Russian spy Sergei Skripal. They and Moscow both denied involvement.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury in March 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, its government said on Saturday. The central European country is a NATO and EU member state, and the expulsions and allegations have triggered its biggest row with Russia since the end of the communist era in 1989. Its actions could prompt Russia to consider closing the Czech Republic's embassy in Moscow, a diplomatic source cited by Russian news agency Interfax suggested.

  • Russia to expel 10 U.S diplomats, ban top Biden officials in response to sanctions

    Russia will expel 10 U.S. diplomats and add eight current and former U.S. officials to its no-entry list in retaliation for sanctions that the Biden administration leveled at Moscow on Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.Why it matters: The measures come after the U.S. said it would expel 10 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover, as part of a broad package of sanctions retaliating against the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and Russia's interference in the 2020 election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The following Americans have been banned from Russia ...Attorney General Merrick GarlandBureau of Prisons Director Michael CarvajalHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro MayorkasWhite House domestic policy czar Susan RiceFBI Director Christopher WrayDirector of National Intelligence Avril HainesFormer White House national security adviser John BoltonFormer CIA Director Robert James Woolsey Jr.The big picture: In addition to expelling 10 Russians on Thursday, the U.S. sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and entities and set new restrictions on buying Russian sovereign debt."The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship," Biden said in a speech on Thursday afternoon, warning Russia not to continue interfering U.S. elections.Biden has proposed meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in a European country this summer "to find a stable and predictable way forward," according to a senior administration official. It's unclear whether Putin will accept.What to watch: Lavrov said at a press conference that the Kremlin is considering imposing "painful" costs on U.S. businesses operating in Russia in retaliation for the sanctions, per Reuters.Go deeper: Biden's Russia sanctions likely to achieve littleLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Italy's Salvini to face trial on migrant kidnapping charges

    A judge on Saturday ordered former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to stand trial on kidnapping charges related to his decision to prevent a Spanish rescue ship carrying over 100 refugees and migrants to dock at an Italian port in 2019. Driving the news: Salvini, who was also deputy prime minister at the time, refused to the allow the ship to dock, leaving those onboard stranded at sea for nearly three weeks. Eventually, prosecutors ordered the seizure of the ship and the evacuation of those onboard, per Reuters. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Salvini, who stopped several boats from docking at Italian ports while he was interior minister, insisted he was only doing his job, per AP. “I’m going on trial for this, for having defended my country?” Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, tweeted. “I’ll go with my head held high, also in your name.”Proactiva Open Arms, the Spanish NGO that operated the migrant rescue ship, welcomed Saturday's decision, tweeting: "We are happy for all the people we rescued in that 65 #OpenArms mission and for all the vulnerable people saved so far in the sea of ​​sham." “This trial is a reminder to Europe and the world that there are principles of individual responsibility in politics,” said Open Arms founder Òscar Camps, per AP. Saturday's decision illustrates "it’s possible to identify the responsibility of the protagonists of this tragedy at sea."#BREAKING Salvini on trial accused of kidnapping people and omission.We are happy for all the people we rescued in that 65 #OpenArms mission and for all the vulnerable people saved so far in the sea of ​​shame #Med pic.twitter.com/ni42nwkjhL— Open Arms ENG (@openarms_found) April 17, 2021 What to watch: Salvini's trial is set for Sept. 15. He could face up to 15 years in jail and be barred from government office if found guilty, according to Reuters. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Czechs expel 18 Russians over huge depot explosion in 2014

    The Czech Republic announced Saturday that it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats who it has identified as spies in a case related to a huge ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the move is based on “unequivocal evidence" provided by the Czech intelligence and security services that points to the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion in an eastern town that killed “two innocent fathers." “The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react to those unprecedented findings," Babis said.

  • Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters disapprove of Meghan Markle, poll shows

    Respondents’ preference in 2020 election is good indicator of opinion of royals embroiled in controversy

  • 1st super typhoon of 2021 could brush Philippines

    This infrared satellite loop shows Super Typhoon Surigae churning over the Philippine Sea on April 17, 2021. (CIRA/RAAMB) Surigae became the first typhoon of 2021 in the West Pacific Basin during the middle of last week, then set another first after rapidly strengthening into a super typhoon to start the weekend. Now AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this powerful storm can bring dangerous impacts to the eastern Philippines. As of Saturday night, local time, Surigae was packing 10-minute average sustained winds of 127 mph (204 km/h) with wind gusts as high as 178 mph (286 km/h). Surigae became the first tropical system of the year to reach super typhoon status, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). For comparison, a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Eastern Pacific has maximum 10-minute average sustained winds of at least 114 mph (183 km/h). The storm was given the name Bising in the Philippines once it entered the area monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Once a tropical storm or typhoon enters this area, it is given a name by PAGASA separate from the international name that it may have already been designated. Light-to-moderate wind shear and warm water in the southern Philippine Sea will allow Surigae to maintain about the same intensity over the next couple of days as it tracks toward the Philippines. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Surigae could at least threaten or brush the eastern Philippines later this weekend or early next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. The levels of impacts Surigae can unleash on the eastern Philippines will depend on when the storm gets pulled north by a nontropical storm system tracking over eastern China and Japan this weekend. The super typhoon is expected to remain on a westerly track just long enough for the heaviest rain and strong winds to reach the islands of Samar, Catanduanes and far southeastern Luzon in the eastern Philippines. This satellite loop shows Typhoon Surigae gaining strength across the Philippine Sea early Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021. Surigae had developed an "eye" which often indicates a strong tropical system. (CIRA/RAMMB) Rain amounts are forecast to reach as high as 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) in the eastern Visayas and southeast Luzon through Wednesday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm). This can lead to flash flooding and the threat for mudslides across the region. Across the rest of the eastern Philippines, 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain is expected. Winds from the storm will be highly dependent on how close the typhoon tracks to the coast, though Zartman anticipates the possibility for wind gusts to near 160 km/h (100 mph), which can lead to power outages and some structural damage. However, if the super typhoon is pulled north sooner, the heaviest rain and strongest winds can remain just offshore of the eastern Philippines. Regardless of the exact track, the strong winds from the storm are likely to produce dangerous seas across the eastern Philippines beginning late this week and continuing into early next week. Boaters should use caution if venturing into offshore waters. After turning to the north, Surigae may lose some forward momentum during the second half of next week. By the end of the week, another nontropical storm is forecast to track from China to Japan. This storm may to pick up Surigae and turn the typhoon to the east before it gets absorbed by the system. After turning to the north of the Philippines, Surigae is likely to run into less favorable conditions for tropical cyclones, said Zartman, adding that this could cause the storm to lose wind intensity later next week. Surigae will still have to be watched closely as impacts to Iwo To and the Volcano Islands to the south of mainland Japan cannot yet be ruled out. As the storm was strengthening late last week it brought 9.09 inches (231 mm) of rainfall to Koror, the largest city in Palau, in just 24 hours. While there is no official start or end date to the tropical season in the West Pacific, most tropical systems develop between May and October. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Bob Evans waitress killed by ex-boyfriend while working in restaurant, Ohio police say

    There were at least a dozen employees and customers inside the restaurant when the shooting took place.

  • The Pentagon confirmed that a video showing a triangular UFO is real and taken by the US Navy

    Both the video and other still images showing UFOs of various shapes were all taken by Navy personnel, the Defense Department said.

  • Watch: Did This Drone Just Capture Tesla Testing Its Semi and Model X Plaid at the Factory?

    It sure looks like the two forthcoming vehicles were spotted during a flyover.

  • Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

    Iran began enriching uranium Friday to its highest-ever purity, edging close to weapons-grade levels, as it attempts to pressure negotiators in Vienna during talks on restoring its nuclear deal with world powers after an attack on its main enrichment site. Iran also is enriching at an above-ground facility at its Natanz nuclear site already visited by international inspectors, not deep within underground halls hardened to withstand airstrikes. The narrow scope of the new enrichment provides Iran with a way to quickly de-escalate if it chooses, experts say, but time is narrowing.

  • 'We failed Adam': Body camera videos show 13-year-old Adam Toledo put hands up before fatal police shooting in Chicago

    Chicago city leaders called for calm Thursday and released bodycam videos in the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, last month.

  • Montenegro tries to cool EU row over $1 billion China road

    Montenegro's finance minister on Friday tried to ease concern over a near $1 billion Chinese-backed road project, insisting the country could afford to repay the debt and did not need EU help.

  • Exclusive: Ukrainian president warns Russian build-up 'threatens entire democratic order'

    Ukraine must be allowed to join Nato, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Telegraph on Friday as he warned that Russia’s military build-up on his country’s borders “threatens the entire democratic order”. Mr Zelenskiy reiterated his country's longstanding call for Nato membership in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph hours before travelling to Paris for talks with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. He backed Joe Biden’s call for a bilateral summit with Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis, warning that it was a test of “Europe and the West as a whole”. “It is only Ukraine's accession to Nato that can guarantee security and peace in the long run,” he said. “This is a conflict which will decide whether the true democratic order will be preserved, whether the principle of the inviolability of borders will work, and whether there will be freedom of nations in choosing their own destiny.” The intervention comes amid growing international concern at Russian troop concentrations near the Ukrainian border. According to Mr Zelenskiy, there are now at least 40,000 Russian troops deployed in Crimea and another 40,000 in regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.

  • Biden to nominate Senate staffer White, former close aide Bianchi as deputy USTRs

    President Joe Biden plans to nominate long-time Senate staffer Jayme White and former White House official Sarah Bianchi to serve as deputies to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the White House said on Friday. "Sarah Bianchi and Jayme White have the expertise USTR needs at a critical moment for the country, and the world," Tai said in a statement, highlighting Bianchi's breadth of experience on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the private sector, and White's experience developing partisan support for trade policy.

  • Black Lives Matter founder breaks down in interview over right-wing attacks on her new home

    Patrisse Khan-Cullors described the scrutiny over her home as a “racist and sexist” attack by “right-wing media”.

  • Prince Philip's cap, gloves and whip placed on carriage in tribute to his love of sport

    The Duke of Edinburgh's cap, gloves and whip were placed on the carriage driven to the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to witness his funeral procession. The Duke's personal effects were placed on the seat alongside the carriage driver in a poignant tribute to his love of carriage driving. The carriage, made of aluminium and steel, was designed by the Duke eight years ago. A brass clock mounted in the front was given to him by the Queen's Royal Irish Hussars in 1978 to mark his 25 years as Colonel-in-Chief.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates