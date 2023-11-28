Czech President criticises West for broken promises on weapons supply to Ukraine

Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, has criticised the insufficient supply of military equipment to Ukraine and the non-fulfilment of already given promises.

Source: Pavel in an interview with Corriere della Sera, as reported by European Pravda.

Pavel admitted that Western supplies of military equipment are not enough for Ukraine to continue the high-intensity operation.

"We did not keep our promises regarding the supply of artillery ammunition to the Ukrainians, the F-16 training did not start as quickly as it should have," he said.

He also mentioned that after the delivery of Storm Shadow missiles from the United Kingdom and similar missiles from France, Ukraine expected to receive German Taurus missiles. But Berlin has yet to decide whether to supply these missiles or not.

"This creates an imbalance in supplies, and uncertainty is not a good basis for military planning," Pavel noted.

The president of the Czech Republic also urged the West not to weaken its support for Ukraine; otherwise, the next year will be more favourable for Russia.

Background:

The president of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, believes that Moscow may start aggression against the countries of the eastern flank of NATO in the future if it perceives the outcome of the war in Ukraine to be a victory for Russia.

