Czech President Petr Pavel believes that the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine does not suggest that Ukraine can attain military superiority against Russia, Czech publication Novinky reported on Nov. 9.

At the Diplomacy and Security conference, Pavel noted that Russia is trying to drag out the war for as long as possible. By winning time, it is replenishing its supplies, including weapons from North Korea, and is also trying to circumvent Western sanctions.

Pavel said he believes that there could be a "start of negotiations" next year.

He also mentioned Russia's strategy of waiting for the U.S. presidential elections next year, anticipating that it could undermine support for Ukraine.

The Czech president is confident that the West has no choice but to continue assisting Ukraine until the country determines its next steps.

"Any success of Russia will mean our failure," Pavel added.

On Nov. 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would try to achieve results on the battlefield by the end of 2023.

"We have a plan," Zelenskyy stated.

Petr Pavel's Pessimism about the War

In spring 2023, Pavel said that Ukraine has only one attempt at a successful counter-offensive. He then clarified his statement, saying that this only concerned the counter-offensive in 2023.

On July 11, Pavel said in an interview with the New York Times that this window was due to the upcoming presidential elections in the United States and other countries allied with Ukraine.

Simultaneously, the Czech President reiterated his support for Ukraine and its sovereignty. He emphasized that he sees no alternative conclusion to the war other than a victory for Ukraine.

Pavel has consistently voiced his support for Ukraine and that his country would continue to provide aid long-term.

