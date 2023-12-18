Czech President predicts "significant shift" in the war in Ukraine in 2024

Petr Pavel, President of Czechia and former head of the NATO Military Committee, believes that in 2024, a "significant shift" may occur on the battlefield in Ukraine, and its consequences will depend on the elections in the United States and Russia.

Source: Pavel in an interview with Seznam Správy, European Pravda reports

Details: According to the Czech president, "the development of the conflict in Ukraine shows that we are likely to see some significant shift next year."

"And so far, everything points to the fact that it will not be in the best sense of the word, as we would like. There will be a new situation that we will have to deal with," he added.

Pavel explained that he was referring to the presidential elections in Russia, which have a predetermined outcome, and in the United States, where the outcome is not so certain.

"And we should expect that the anticipation of the elections will also lead to some changes on the battlefield. After all, President Putin has made it clear that there can be no peace talks until the outcome of the US election is clear," the Czech president said.

Pavel believes that Putin's statement was a way of expressing his expectation that Donald Trump, with whom he would be able to find common ground "regardless of what Ukraine or the rest of Europe thinks", would return to power.

"This is, of course, a situation that is certainly not favourable for us, and we will see how far the scenario that Vladimir Putin hopes for will be realised," Pavel concluded.

Background: The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre has previously estimated that the 2024 budget approved by President Vladimir Putin allows Russia to continue the war in Ukraine with the same intensity as now.

The media also found out that if Donald Trump is elected US president, he plans to appoint people loyal to him to key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and Central Intelligence Agency to implement his isolationist policy.

Support UP or become our patron!