Czech Rate Hawks Make Last Big Hike to Tame Raging Inflation

Krystof Chamonikolas and Peter Laca
The Czech central bank delivered what may be the last in a series of unprecedentedly large interest-rate increases to quash runaway inflation before a less hawkish management takes over next month.

Policy makers lifted the key rate by 125 basis points to 7% on Wednesday, in line with most analyst forecasts, but short of market bets on a hike of as much as 150 basis points. It was the ninth consecutive increase, and it brought cumulative tightening to 6.75 percentage points over the past year.

The koruna fell 0.2% against the euro to 24.75 as of 2:59 p.m. in Prague.

“The koruna is weakening because the market was hoping for an even bigger increase,” said Raiffeisenbank AS analyst Vratislav Zamis. “But given how high rates already are, and with more dovish members joining the board soon, we expect that today’s hike was the last.”

The central European nation is grappling with 16% inflation, the fastest in three decades, driven by surging global commodity costs and domestic pressures from overheated labor and property markets. The central bank has been intervening heavily in the market in recent weeks to prevent currency weakening that could boost import prices even more.

Market bets on Czech tightening surged after consumer price growth for May exceeded the central bank’s forecast and the rate outlook in the US and the euro area became more hawkish. Societe Generale SA estimates the central bank used up roughly 3% of its foreign-currency reserves defending the koruna in just in the month ending on June 10.

The interventions were triggered by a drop in the koruna after Ales Michl, a board member who voted against all rate hikes over the past year, was named to become governor from July. President Milos Zeman also made three more appointments, replacing members who have backed the aggressive monetary-tightening campaign.

The incoming rate setters have signaled a broader approach to policy, which will be influenced by the fiscal situation and impact on businesses. Michl himself has said that borrowing costs should be high enough to contain home-grown inflation risks when he takes over, but he left the door open for more potential tightening if strong demand threats emerge.

‘Hard to Predict’

Czech rates may have reached the peak, but more increases under the new leadership can’t be ruled out, according to Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE in Prague.

“It’s hard to predict at the moment whether there will be a majority on the bank board to increase interest rates also in August,” he said. “But we can assume that the central bank’s new forecast will recommend raising rates.”

Read More:

  • Koruna Turmoil Shows Dilemma for New Czech Central Bank Boss

  • Czechs Overhaul One of Europe’s Most Hawkish Central Banks

