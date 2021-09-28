Czech Republic reports H5 bird flu outbreak, first since May

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded an H5 bird flu outbreak at a small, non-commercial farm in the central region of the country, killing five geese of the nearly 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Tuesday.

The rest of the flock had to be culled and a protective perimeter was established around the farm to monitor poultry movements, the administration said.

It is the first bird flu case in the country since May.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)