Czech Republic reports record 27,717 daily COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic reported 27,717 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, the highest daily tally in the country of 10.7 million since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed the epidemic gaining pace with 131,731 cases detected over past seven days, compared to 73,200 cases reported for all of October.

Thursday's tally was the third record count reported in the past seven days.

In the latest attempt to stem one of the world's highest infection rates, the Czech government on Thursday ordered bars and clubs to close at 10 p.m. and banned Christmas markets.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)