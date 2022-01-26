Czech Republic reports record daily tally of 39,614 new COVID cases

Medical personnel attends a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Liberec Hospital
(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove erroneous reference to "highest")

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic, battling the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, has recorded 39,614 new COVID-19 infections for its highest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Tuesday's figure is the week's second daily record, after 30,367 infections found on Monday in the country of 10.7 million people, which is bracing for an expected peak in Omicron infections this month.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to remove erroneous reference to "highest".)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

