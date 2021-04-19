Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute

  • Embassy staff prepare to load luggage into a car inside the Czech Republic Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Embassy staff embrace each other before some of them will leave the Czech Republic Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Embassy staff gather before some of them will leave the Czech Republic Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Embassy staff leave the Czech Republic Embassy by a car in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Embassy staff leave the Czech Republic Embassy by car, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Embassy staff leave the Czech Republic Embassy by car as others applaud them, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Russian special government plane land at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • People check in luggages at the Vaclav Havel airport after a Russian special government plane landed in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • People check in luggages at the Vaclav Havel airport after a Russian special government plane landed in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • People check in luggages at the Vaclav Havel airport after a Russian special government plane landed in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Russian special government plane lands at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Russian special government plane lands at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 19, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
1 / 12

Russia Czech Republic

Embassy staff prepare to load luggage into a car inside the Czech Republic Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 19, 2021. Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
KAREL JANICEK
·2 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — The two Russian military agents believed to be behind a massive Czech depot explosion in 2014 likely targeted the ammunition, not the Czech Republic itself, the country's prime minister and prosecutor general said Monday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he didn’t consider the Russian action “an act of state terrorism” but said “the presence of GRU agents is absolutely unacceptable.”

“We’re a sovereign state and it’s unacceptable for foreign agents to conduct such operations here,” Babis said.

On Sunday, Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services. Both sides sent government planes Monday to take the envoys and their families home.

Pavel Zeman, the Czech prosecutor general, said the ammunition targeted was mostly meant to be sent to an arms dealer in Bulgaria and be intentionally exploded after delivery. The 2014 depot blast in the town of Vrbetice killed two people.

“The explosion was not supposed to occur on Czech Republic’s territory,” Zeman said.

Zeman said the two Russian suspects were using false identities on passports from Tajikistan and Moldova when they booked a visit to the depot. They stayed in Prague and the eastern city of Ostrava, about two-hour drive from the depot, which is located in the eastern Czech Republic.

The suspects also used Russian passports to travel to the Czech Republic.

Their names and photos matched two Russians whom British authorities charged in absentia in 2018 with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury.

“The two were identified as the attackers in Salisbury in 2018,” Zeman said.

Zeman said because the investigation has not been completed, authorities cannot reveal more details about the case and rejected Babis’ request to publish them. Babis said his government is consider demanding compensation for damages from the Russians.

Czech Republic’s Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the acting foreign minister, said Monday that the Russian expulsion of Czech diplomats effectively paralyzed the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

“We had to expect that to happen but the Czech Republic has not done anything wrong,” Hamacek said. “It’s us who are the victims of the Russian actions.”

Babis said the Czechs will “certainly” respond to what is seen as a disproportionate Russian move.

The Czech government also decided not to allow the Russian state-controlled Rosatom nuclear corporation from participating in a tender for the planned construction of a nuclear reactor at its Dukovany nuclear plant.

The Czech intelligence services have repeatedly warned against allowing Russian and Chinese companies to bid in the multibillion-dollar tender, saying they pose security risk due to links to their respective governments.

Recommended Stories

  • Czechs say Russian retaliation stronger than expected, ask EU partners for solidarity

    The Czech Republic said on Monday Russia's eviction of 20 Czech embassy employees in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger than expected reaction and the government will consider further steps. Acting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said he had asked fellow European Union foreign ministers for "an expression of solidarity" at a video conference on Monday. The central European country ordered the Russian diplomats out on Saturday, saying it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in explosions at an ammunition depot in October and December 2014.

  • Why Political Sectarianism Is a Growing Threat to American Democracy

    American democracy faces many challenges: New limits on voting rights. The corrosive effect of misinformation. The rise of domestic terrorism. Foreign interference in elections. Efforts to subvert the peaceful transition of power. And making matters worse on all of these issues is a fundamental truth: The two political parties see the other as an enemy. It is an outlook that makes compromise impossible and encourages elected officials to violate norms in pursuit of an agenda or an electoral victory. It turns debates over changing voting laws into existential showdowns. And it undermines the willingness of the loser to accept defeat — an essential requirement of a democracy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This threat to democracy has a name: sectarianism. It is not a term usually used in discussions about American politics. It is better known in the context of religious sectarianism — like the hostility between Sunnis and Shia in Iraq. Yet a growing number of eminent political scientists contend that political sectarianism is on the rise in America. That contention helps make sense of a lot of what has been going on in American politics in recent years, including Donald Trump’s successful presidential bid, President Joe Biden’s tortured effort to reconcile his inaugural call for “unity” with his partisan legislative agenda, and the plan by far-right House members to create a congressional group that would push some views associated with white supremacy. Most of all, it re-centers the threat to American democracy on the dangers of a hostile and divided citizenry. In recent years, many analysts and commentators have told a now-familiar story of how democracies die at the hands of authoritarianism: A demagogic populist exploits dissatisfaction with the prevailing liberal order, wins power through legitimate means, and usurps constitutional power to cement his or her own rule. It is the story of Putin’s Russia, Chavez’s Venezuela and even Hitler’s Germany. Sectarianism, in turn, instantly evokes an additional set of very different cautionary tales: Ireland, the Middle East and South Asia, regions where religious sectarianism led to dysfunctional government, violence, insurgency, civil war and even disunion or partition. These are not always stories of authoritarian takeover, though sectarianism can yield that outcome as well. As often, it is the story of a minority that cannot accept being ruled by its enemy. In many ways, that’s the story playing out in America today. Whether religious or political, sectarianism is about two hostile identity groups who not only clash over policy and ideology, but see the other side as alien and immoral. It is the antagonistic feelings between the groups, more than differences over ideas, that drive sectarian conflict. Any casual observer of American politics would agree that there is plenty of hostility between Democrats and Republicans. Many do not just disagree, they dislike each other. They hold discriminatory attitudes in job hiring as they do on the Implicit Association Test. They tell pollsters they would not want their child to marry an opposing partisan. In a paper published in Science in October by 16 prominent political scientists, the authors argue that by some measures the hatred between the two parties “exceeds long-standing antipathies around race and religion.” More than half of Republicans and more than 40% of Democrats tend to think of the other party as “enemies,” rather than “political opponents,” according to a CBS News poll conducted in January. A majority of Americans said that other Americans were the greatest threat to America. On one level, partisan animosity just reflects the persistent differences between the two parties over policy issues. Over the past two decades, they have fought bruising battles over the Iraq War, gun rights, health care, taxes and more. Perhaps hard feelings would not necessarily be sectarian in nature. But the two parties have not only become more ideologically polarized — they have simultaneously sorted along racial, religious, educational, generational and geographic lines. Partisanship has become a “mega-identity,” in the words of political scientist Lilliana Mason, representing both a division over policy and a broader clash between white, Christian conservatives and a liberal, multiracial, secular elite. And as mass sectarianism has grown in America, some of the loudest partisan voices in Congress or on Fox News, Twitter, MSNBC and other platforms have determined that it is in their interest to lean into cultural warfare and inflammatory rhetoric to energize their side against the other. The conservative outrage over the purported canceling of Dr. Seuss is a telling marker of how intergroup conflict has supplanted old-fashioned policy debate. Culture war politics used to be synonymous with a fight over “social issues,” like abortion or gun policy, where government played a central role. The Dr. Seuss controversy had no policy implications. What was at stake was the security of one sect, which saw itself as under attack by the other. It is the kind of issue that would arouse passions in an era of sectarianism. A Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted in March found that Republicans had heard more about the Dr. Seuss issue than they had heard about the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. A decade earlier, a far smaller stimulus package helped launch the Tea Party movement. The Dr. Seuss episode is hardly the only example of Republicans deemphasizing policy goals in favor of stoking sectarianism. Last month, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., penned an op-ed in support of unionization at Amazon as retribution for the Seattle company’s cultural liberalism. At its 2020 national convention, the Republican Party did not even update its policy platform. And perhaps most significant, Republicans made the choice in 2016 to abandon laissez-faire economics and neoconservative foreign policy and embrace sectarianism all at once and in one package: Trump. The GOP primaries that year were a referendum on whether it was easier to appeal to conservatives with conservative policy or by stoking sectarian animosity. Sectarianism won. Sectarianism has been so powerful among Republicans in part because they believe they are at risk of being consigned to minority status. The party has lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, and conservatives fear that demographic changes promise to further erode their support. And while defeat is part of the game in democracy, it is a lot harder to accept in a sectarian society. It is not easy to accept being ruled by a hostile, alien rival. It can make “political losses feel like existential threats,” as the authors of the study published in Science put it. As a result, the minority often poses a challenge to democracy in a sectarian society. It is the minority who bears the costs, whether material or psychological, of accepting majority rule in a democracy. In the extreme, rule by a hostile, alien group might not feel much different from being subjugated by another nation. Democracies in sectarian societies often create institutional arrangements to protect the minority, like minority or group rights, power-sharing agreements, devolution or home rule. Otherwise, the most alienated segments of the minority might resort to violence and insurgency in hopes of achieving independence. Republicans are not consigned to permanent minority status like the typical sectarian minority, of course. The Irish had no chance to become the majority in the United Kingdom. Neither did the Muslims of the British Raj or the Sunnis in Iraq today. Democrats just went from the minority to the majority in all three branches of elected government in four years; Republicans could do the same. But changes in the racial and cultural makeup of the country leave conservatives feeling far more vulnerable than Republican electoral competitiveness alone would suggest. Demographic projections suggest that non-Hispanic whites will become a minority sometime in the middle of the century. People with a four-year college degree could become a majority of voters even sooner. Religiosity is declining. The sense that the country is changing heightens Republican concerns. In recent days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson embraced the conspiracy theory that the Democratic Party was “trying to replace the current electorate” with new voters from “the Third World.” Far-right extremists in the House are looking to create an “America First Caucus” that calls for “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and an infrastructure that “befits the progeny of European architecture.” It is not easy to pin down where political sectarianism in America. fits on a scale from zero to “The Troubles.” But nearly every protection that sectarian minorities pursue is either supported or under consideration by some element of the American right. That includes the more ominous steps. In December, Rush Limbaugh said he thought conservatives were “trending toward secession,” as there cannot be a “peaceful coexistence” between liberals and conservatives. One-third of Republicans say they would support secession in a recent poll, along with one-fifth of Democrats. One-third of Americans believe that violence could be justified to achieve political objectives. In a survey conducted in January, a majority of Republican voters agreed with the statement that the “traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it.” The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 suggests that the risks of sustained political violence or even insurgency cannot be discounted. Whatever risk of imminent and widespread violence might have existed in January appears to have passed for now. Instead, Biden was sworn in as president — a person who did not attempt to arouse the passions of one sect against the other during his campaign. His nomination and election demonstrates that sectarianism, while on the rise, may still have limits in America: The median voter prefers bipartisanship and a deescalation of political conflict, creating an incentive to run nonsectarian campaigns. Yet whether Biden’s presidency will deescalate sectarian tensions is an open question. Biden is pursuing an ambitious policy agenda, which may eventually refocus partisan debate on the issues or just further alienate one side on matters like immigration or the filibuster. Still, the authors of the Science paper write that “emphasis on political ideas rather than political adversaries” would quite likely to be “a major step in the right direction.” And Biden himself does not seem to elicit much outrage from the conservative news media or rank-and-file — perhaps because of his welcoming message or his identity as a 78-year-old white man from Scranton, Pennsylvania. But sectarianism is not just about the conduct of the leader of a party — it is about the conflict between two groups. Nearly anyone’s conduct can worsen hostility between the two sides, even if it is not endorsed by the leadership of a national political party. Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are only the latest examples. It leaves America at an uncertain juncture. Biden may dampen sectarian tensions compared with Trump, but it is not clear whether festering grievances and resentments will fade into the background with so many others acting to stoke division. Sectarianism, after all, can last for decades or even centuries after the initial cause for hostility has passed. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast

    The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, its government said on Saturday. The central European country is a NATO and EU member state, and the expulsions and allegations have triggered its biggest row with Russia since the end of the communist era in 1989. Its actions could prompt Russia to consider closing the Czech Republic's embassy in Moscow, a diplomatic source cited by Russian news agency Interfax suggested.

  • Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing

    A former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana's “red flag” law, even after his mother called police last year to say her son might commit “suicide by cop," a prosecutor said Monday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said authorities did not seek such a hearing because they did not have enough time under the law's restrictions to definitively demonstrate Brandon Scott Hole’s propensity for suicidal thoughts, something they would need to have done to convince a judge that Hole should not be allowed to possess a gun. The “red flag” legislation, passed in Indiana in 2005 and also in effect in other states, allows police or courts to seize guns from people who show warning signs of violence.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, Apr. 19 – Gold Extending Gains

    Gold is 0.6% higher this morning, as it is extending last week’s advance following weakening U.S. dollar .

  • Livid Russia expels 20 Czechs after blast blamed on Skripal suspects

    MOSCOW/PRAGUE (Reuters) -Moscow expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in a confrontation over Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an earlier explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people. Prague had on Saturday ordered out 18 Russian diplomats, prompting Russia to vow on Sunday to "force the authors of this provocation to fully understand their responsibility for destroying the foundation of normal ties between our countries". Moscow gave the Czech diplomats just a day to leave, while Prague had given the Russians 72 hours.

  • France's Macron sees no immediate need for Russia's COVID shot

    Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID shot is unlikely to play a part in France's efforts to accelerate its vaccination rollout because it does not yet have approval from the European regulator, President Emmanuel Macron said. France made a slow start to its vaccination campaign, in part due to procurement difficulties and more recently links between the AstraZeneca shot and rare cases of blood-clotting, but is now finding its stride.

  • Iran always welcomes dialogue with Riyadh, foreign ministry says

    Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran always welcomed dialogue with Saudi Arabia, but he did not confirm nor deny direct talks this month between the arch-rivals. A senior Iranian official and two regional sources had told Reuters that Saudi and Iranian officials held discussions in Iraq in a bid to ease tensions as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war. "We have seen media reports about talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, although the reports sometimes had contradictory quotes," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

  • Russia has 150,000 troops massed near Ukraine: EU

    The European Union's top diplomat says Russia has concentrated more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea. Josep Borrell declined to give a source for the figure, but said that the risk of further escalation is evident.''We have to commend Ukraine for its restrained response and we urge Russia to de-escalate and to diffuse tensions."He said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being, after Ukraine's foreign minister called on the bloc to impose new sanctions on Russia on Monnday.Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been on a knife's edge amid the military build-up.

  • Russia expels Czech diplomats in row over international espionage and depot explosion

    Moscow retaliated after Prague ordered out 18 Russian diplomats it said were spies from Russian intelligence services

  • First-Ever Wild Wolf Collar Camera Shows What They Really Do All Day Long

    This canine's favorite meal might surprise you.

  • China is committing 'crimes against humanity' with its treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, human rights group says

    A new report from Human Rights Watch called on the United Nations and foreign governments to punish Chinese officials taking part in state repression.

  • Group urges UN to probe China for crimes against humanity

    A human rights group appealed to the United Nations on Monday to investigate allegations China's government is committing crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region. Human Rights Watch cited reports of the mass detention of Muslims, a crackdown on religious practices and other measures against minorities in the northwestern region. It said they amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

  • Israel and Greece sign record defence deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Greece have signed their biggest ever defence procurement deal, which Israel said on Sunday would strengthen political and economic ties between the countries and the two countries' air forces launched a joint exercise. The agreement includes a $1.65 billion contract for the establishment and operation of a training centre for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems over a 22-year period, Israel's defence ministry said. The training centre will be modelled on Israel's own flight academy and will be equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft produced by Italy's Leonardo, the ministry said.

  • Macron says nations must 'define red lines' with Russia

    French President Emmanuel Macron says that while dialogue with Russia is essential, “clear red lines” carrying possible sanctions must also be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine. Referring to a recent buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, Macron said in an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, “We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil.” “And I think after an unacceptable behavior, indeed, we have to sanction,” Macron said when asked about the possibility of sanctions.

  • Closed Super League proposals 'not right', says blindsided Klopp

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was not consulted by the club's owners on signing up to a European Super League (ESL) and criticised plans for the competition's proposed format.

  • Climate crisis: What has Joe Biden done for the environment in his first 100 days?

    US president turns attention to environment for crucial Earth Day summit after taking on myriad other issues in opening weeks in Oval Office

  • Jose Mourinho: from 'Special One' to trophy-less Tottenham tenure

    Jose Mourinho is one of Europe's most successful club managers, but his trajectory at Tottenham Hotspur tracked a wearily familiar arc of initial promise followed by bitter recrimination.

  • 2 Killed In Fiery Crash When Driverless Tesla Hits Tree In Texas

    One man was in the front passenger seat, the other sat behind him, according to authorities.

  • Alex Salmond: An independent Scotland should not immediately pursue full EU membership

    Alex Salmond has said that an independent Scotland should not immediately pursue full EU membership and must establish its own currency “immediately”, in a fresh attack on Nicola Sturgeon’s constitutional strategy. The former First Minister claimed the SNP case for separation was “frozen in aspic” and had not taken account of drastic changes since he led the Yes campaign to defeat in 2014. He suggested that an independent Scotland should initially have a Norway-style relationship with Europe, as a member of European Free Trade Association (EFTA), saying this would allow Scotland to maintain access to the UK internal market and British common travel area. Ms Sturgeon remains determined to rejoin the EU, even though this would likely mean a land border with England and trade barriers with the UK, with which Scottish firms do the majority of their business. The Alba leader, who wants his new party to establish a Holyrood “supermajority” for independence after May’s election, also criticised the SNP’s currency stance.