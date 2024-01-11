Czech teen went to Ukraine to join the fight

A 15-year-old boy from the Czech Republic was detained at the Ukrainian border after he decided to travel to Ukraine to try and join the Ukrainian military, Polish Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 11.

On Jan. 10, Polish border guards received information from their Czech counterparts that a 15-year-old from Ostrava had left home and failed to arrive at school. His parents contacted the local police. Law enforcement established that his phone was registered in Przemyśl, Poland.

“Further investigation determined that the teenager had taken his passport from home because he wanted to go to Ukraine to help the local army in their fight against Russian invader,” the report said.

Thanks to cooperation between the Polish Border Guard Service, the Czech Police, and Ukrainian services, the boy was stopped at the Polish-Ukrainian border and returned home.

