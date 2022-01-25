Czech virus hospitalizations rise amid record omicron surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

PRAGUE (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the Czech Republic has begun to grow amid a record surge of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to figures released by Health Ministry, the number of hospitalized jumped to 1,695 on Monday, up from 1,537 the previous day.

It had been declining since Dec 6 when the previous wave, caused by the delta variant, peaked at 7,135 people needing hospital treatment.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness, especially for those who have had two vaccinations and a booster.

Anticipating the surge, the Czech government cut isolation restrictions for those testing positive for COVID-19 from 14 days to five, and also similarly shortened quarantine times for close contacts of infected people.

It also has decided to allow workers in health care and nursing homes who have no symptoms of COVID-19 to stay on the job even if they test positive.

The Czech Republic, a European Union nation of 10.7 million people, has seen over 37,000 COVID-19 patients die in the pandemic.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

    New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more than 25% since the record set on Friday. The omicron variant has been detected in 64 of the country’s 89 regions and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova says that authorities expect it to become the dominant variant.

  • Trial jury selection starting for Waffle House shooting

    Attorneys are set today to begin questioning up to 190 potential jurors in the murder trial of Travis Reinking, who is accused of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018.The unusually large jury pool reflects the high-profile nature of a case that has been a prominent news story for nearly four years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Reinking's criminal case file is sealed and attorneys are barred from discussing it publicly

  • Has Omicron peaked? Ohio's COVID hospitalizations are declining

    Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOhio's COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for two straight weeks, suggesting the worst of the Omicron variant surge could soon be behind us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Omicron has been the most contagious variant so far, straining health care systems and exacerbating staffing shortages since first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1.By the numbers: Oh

  • S. Korea sets high of 8,000 new virus cases ahead of holiday

    South Korea recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time Tuesday as health authorities reshape the country's pandemic response to address a surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The 8,571 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency followed three straight days exceeding 7,000. To prevent a sudden explosion of infections from overwhelming hospitals and disrupting workplaces and essential services, South Korea will reduce quarantine periods, expand testing and treat more people at home.

  • This Mexican Hot Chocolate Recipe Will Spice Up Your Days Stuck Inside the House

    When the kids are asleep, but you’re in for a long night, it’s good to treat yourself to warm hot cocoa. But let’s face it, the old marshmallow and cocoa recipe we’ve used since high school is getting tired. Luckily, we found a spicier, alcoholic, and very scrumptious hot chocolate recipe from a nonprofit’s Instagram! […]

  • You're 32 Times More Likely to Develop MS If You've Had This, Study Says

    Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disabling disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath—a layer of fatty tissue and protein that protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord—causing communication problems between the brain and body. Eventually, this can cause nerve damage, resulting in a whole host of phantom pains and sensations.Historically, MS has been a condition that's shrouded in mystery and often met with dismissal or disbelief, but experts

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    There are plenty of things you can do on a daily basis to care for your heart health. You may decide to exercise a bit more, try regulating your stress levels, get better sleep, or change up your diet to include more heart-healthy foods.These steps are all valuable, especially because there isn't a one-step solution for caring for your heart health. And if you're someone who is taking these brave steps toward better health, you may also want to try avoiding certain foods and drinks that can nega

  • Omicron's Incubation Period Is Short: Here's Why That Matters

    Omicron's incubation period is shorter than previous COVID-19 variants. Here's why that matters.

  • Don’t curse your double chin and pot belly – you may have ‘lucky genes’

    A middle-aged spread may be a sign a person has “lucky” genes which protect against some diseases, according to a new study.

  • 'Vibration' Or 'Buzzing' May Be an Ongoing Symptom of COVID-19

    You've probably heard about accounts of brain fog and loss of taste, but according to a new report, some people are also experiencing tremors after contracting COVID-19.

  • Some yoga pants contain toxic chemicals linked to cancer, report says

    Activewear made by brands like Old Navy and Lululemon tested positive for toxic chemicals called PFAS which are linked to cancer.

  • I am done with masks. We've been idiotic about them since the beginning.

    No resource, not even masks, is more vital to public health than the credibility of leaders who in a crisis must ask people to do unpopular things.

  • What's Up Doc? COVID vaccination decisions have consequences beyond first-order effects

    Q: If I decide not to get vaccinated for Covid and I get infected, it is my problem and no one else’s. Why should anyone care?

  • Letters to the Editor: Of course the unvaccinated deserve care when they get sick

    It's heartless for some to suggest that unvaccinated people should not go to the hospital when they get COVID-19.

  • People Who Have Had Omicron Don't Necessarily Have COVID Immunity — Here's Why They Should Stay Cautious

    Infectious disease experts are hopeful but not not yet sure if omicron provides the same level of antibody protection as past variants

  • ‘I’m a Full Anti-Vaxxer Now’: How the Conspiracists Are Winning Over Fresh Converts

    “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide,” Robert Kennedy, Jr., who has been spreading the false claim that vaccines cause autism for decades, said at the anti-mandate march on Washington.

  • Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

    The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.

  • This test saved a Tri-Cities woman’s life. WA lawmakers may force insurance to pay for it

    Her health insurer refused to cover the screening that found cancer.

  • COVID’s Turbo-Mutation Is Killing This Vax Dream, So What’s Next?

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastTwo months after scientists in South Africa alerted the world to the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the global surge in infections resulting from the variant is finally subsiding.To be clear, exhausted health-care workers in overcrowded hospitals are still fighting to save lives. But many epidemiologists are beginning to look ahead to a post-Omicron world.The pandemic experts The Daily Beast spoke to were unan

  • 6 Signs Your Probiotics Are Actually Working, According to Doctors

    Probiotics - nicknamed "good" or "helpful" bacteria by health professionals - are live bacteria and yeasts that help keep your gut healthy and improve digestion. However, when you start upping your probiotic intake (either through supplements or eating probiotic-rich foods), it can be hard to tell if probiotics are actually making a difference.