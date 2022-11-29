Czechia charges 49 people for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Flag of the Czech Republic
There are currently 86 such cases in that country.

Police statistics show that the number of these cases is continuing to increase, Police Presidium spokesman Ondřej Moravčík said.

Czech police recorded 83 cases of approval of the Russian invasion and charged 44 people in October. And since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the total number of Ukraine-related complaints has exceeded a thousand. However, not all of these complaints reach the level of a criminal violation.

In January 2022, a court in Prague sentenced in absentia former military serviceman Martin Sukup, who fought in Donbas on the side of the Donbas puppet authorities, to 21 years in prison.

