Flag of the Czech Republic

There are currently 86 such cases in that country.

Read also: Latvian president calls for revoking visas, residence permits for Russians supporting war

Police statistics show that the number of these cases is continuing to increase, Police Presidium spokesman Ondřej Moravčík said.

Czech police recorded 83 cases of approval of the Russian invasion and charged 44 people in October. And since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the total number of Ukraine-related complaints has exceeded a thousand. However, not all of these complaints reach the level of a criminal violation.

Read also: Ukraine and Czech Republic announce defense industry cooperation

In January 2022, a court in Prague sentenced in absentia former military serviceman Martin Sukup, who fought in Donbas on the side of the Donbas puppet authorities, to 21 years in prison.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine