Czechia to issue commercial licences for weapons to compensate for gaps in supplies for Ukraine

Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová has said that Czechia has very few weapons at its military depots that it could send to Ukraine.

Source: Jana Černochová on air on Czech television, ČTK, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There is not that much military equipment that we can send to Ukraine. On the other hand, we will try to compensate for the impossibility of sending weapons from our stockpiles, because we do not want to endanger our defence capabilities, by issuing export licences to private firms."

Details: Černochová said that Czechia has spare production capabilities to help Ukraine by using private firms. She added that the country’s partners were aware of it.

"Of course there are countries that are helping the Russian Federation and giving it their equipment, just like we supply Ukraine. It is difficult to catch up with and overtake the other side in the arms race, and for Ukraine this means that some things might not go in accordance with Kyiv’s plans," Černochová said.

On 10 November, the Czech Defence Ministry revealed a list of military assistance that has been provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

The total amount of all military assistance to Ukraine from Czechia since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression exceeds CZK 6 million (EUR 241.5 million). It includes modern and Soviet equipment and ammunition.

Ukraine has received from Czechia 128 mortars produced in 1971-1979 and 17,400 mortar bombs, 62 tanks produced in 1968, 1977, 1985-1989 and 1993, 13 self-propelled howitzers produced in 1980-1986, and 131 infantry fighting vehicles produced in 1973-1989, 1993 and 1999.

Moreover, Ukraine received more than 30,000 units of short-barreled and more than 11,200 of long-barreled firearms, more than 4.2 million rounds of ammunition of an unknown calibre, 645 anti-tank missiles, 4,900 rockets for rocket launchers and more than 84,800 artillery shells from Czechia.

The list of aircraft includes four Mi-24 Hind helicopters produced in 2005 and 2006. Czechia also supplied bandages and medicines to Ukraine.

Previously: In September, Czechia agreed with Denmark and the Netherlands on the supply of Czech military aid to Ukraine with their financial support.

Support UP or become our patron!