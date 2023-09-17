Czechia provides 45 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Ukraine's energy sector

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received 12 cargoes of humanitarian aid from Czechia weighing about 45 tonnes in total – for the current needs of energy companies.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov, during a meeting with the Czech government delegation, thanked them for the aid they sent for the Ukrainian energy sector, and stressed the current needs of the country's energy companies.

"Ukraine has already received 12 deliveries of humanitarian aid from Czechia weighing about 45 tonnes, including current transformers, voltage transformers, cars, as well as other equipment and facilities necessary for restoration work at the facilities that have been damaged in Russian attacks," the statement said.

In addition, the parties discussed deepening cooperation in the renewable and nuclear energy sectors. The Czech side reiterated its interest in implementing projects related to the restoration and development of the Ukrainian energy sector, in particular those concerning wind and solar energy.

Participants of the meeting also confirmed their mutual interest in exploring the corridor of the gas transmission network of Ukraine, Slovakia and Czechia for the transportation of hydrogen, its use for industry and other consumers in these countries and, in the future, Germany.

Background: Czechia is using more and more Russian oil – in the first half of this year, the share of oil imported from the Russian Druzhba pipeline was around 65%, up from 56% last year.

