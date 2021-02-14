Czechs re-declare state of emergency to keep restrictions

  • Medical workers move a covid-19 patient at a hospital overrun by the covid pandemic in Cheb, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The Czech government has imposed a complete lockdown of the three hardest-hit counties to help contain the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus. The meeasures will became effective Friday for the two counties in western Czech Republic on the German border Cheb and Sokolov and another county in the northern part of the country Trutnov located on the border with Poland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Cars and trucks from the Czech Republic stand one behind the other at a rest area on highway 17 during border controls by the German Federal Police in Bad Gottleuba, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Germany has implemented tighter border controls on its frontiers with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol province in an effort to stem the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Czech Republic

Medical workers move a covid-19 patient at a hospital overrun by the covid pandemic in Cheb, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The Czech government has imposed a complete lockdown of the three hardest-hit counties to help contain the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus. The meeasures will became effective Friday for the two counties in western Czech Republic on the German border Cheb and Sokolov and another county in the northern part of the country Trutnov located on the border with Poland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
KAREL JANICEK

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government on Sunday re-declared a state of emergency for next two weeks to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in one of the European Union's hardest-hit nations.

The decision comes in defiance of the lower house of Parliament, which has refused the minority government’s request to extend the powerful tool that gives the Cabinet the extra powers needed to impose nationwide restrictions and limit people’s travel and rights.

The Czech Republic, a nation of 10.7 million, has had more than 1 million confirmed cases, with 18,143 deaths. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, its rate of 915 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks is the second worst per capita in the 27-nation EU after Portugal.

The country has also been facing a surge of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first found in Britain that scientists now say is more deadly than the original virus. The Czech Republic's three hardest-hit counties, on the border with Germany and Poland, are under a complete lockdown. The number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in last seven days there is higher than 1,100.

Despite the dire situation, some lawyers and politicians, including Milos Vystrcil, the Senate speaker, say the government’s move violates the country’s Constitution. The government denies that, saying its legal advisers support such a solution.

“I’m really glad that common sense has won,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

The current state of emergency would have expired on Sunday. The government could use other legal options to reimpose some coronavirus restrictions but not all of them.

Without the state of emergency, bars, restaurants and cafes could reopen Monday, service businesses could resume, the nighttime curfew would end and a ban on more than two people gathering in public would be cancelled.

“We can’t afford that to happen,” Babis said.

The government warned that the restrictions are needed to keep the country's outbreak from getting worse and causing the health system to collapse. Sunday’s move comes at the request of the leaders of all 14 Czech regions, who say they do have not enough powers to fight the pandemic.

“I’d like to thank the governors, who understand that it’s of the utmost importance for us to do the maximum to protect the lives of our citizens,” Babis said.

The governors also requested changes in the government’s approach to the pandemic, including a mass testing of employees financed by the state, a gradual return of children to schools in March and new legislation that would define the state's responsibilities in fighting the pandemic.

Babis also said his government will meet the opposition on Tuesday to discuss further steps. The lower house still has a right to dismiss the government's step.

Germany on Sunday implemented tight border controls on its frontiers with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol province in an effort to stem the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Latest Stories

  • Myanmar protests in 2nd week, with neither side backing down

    Mass street demonstrations in Myanmar entered their second week Saturday, with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing down from confrontations. Protesters in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, again congregated at Hleden intersection, a key crossroads from which groups fanned out to other points, including the embassies of the United States and China. The U.S., especially after President Joe Biden announced sanctions against the military regime, is regarded as an ally in the protesters’ struggle against the Feb. 1 coup.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Iran sees risk of fourth COVID wave fed by mutant virus

    Iran's health minister warned on Saturday of a fourth COVID-19 surge with the possible spread of a mutated virus in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. President Hassan Rouhani told state television "alarm bells were ringing for a fourth coronavirus wave" as at least nine cities and towns in Iran's southwest were declared high-risk "red" zones after a rise in cases on Friday. "Hard days are beginning for us and you must prepare to fight the most uncontrollable mutated virus which is unfortunately infecting the country," health minister Saeed Namaki told heads of medical colleges in a meeting carried live on state TV.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Murkowski delivers 'scorching' statement on voting to convict Trump

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Saturday issued a 'scorching' statement on why she decided to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she didn't hold back. "The facts make it clear that the violence and desecration of the Capitol that we saw on Jan. 6 was not a spontaneous uprising," Murkowski said, explaining that she believes Trump "set the stage" for the insurrection months before by repeatedly pushing unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Trump, she said, "did everything in his power to stay in power," ultimately calling on his supporters "to come to Washington, D.C., ... to 'Stop the Steal' of an election that had not been stolen" and giving the crowd on Jan. 6 "explicit instructions" to march to the Capitol. Once the riot started, Murkowski continued, Trump was "not concerned" about members of Congress, the Capitol Police, or former Vice President Mike Pence. "He was concerned about his election and retaining power," she said. Lawmakers were still able to finish certifying the Electoral College results that day because of "brave men and women who fulfilled their oath to protect and defend Congress. I regret that Donald Trump was not one of them," Murkowski said as she wrapped up the statement. Murkowski will be the first of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump to come up for re-election in 2022 (two of the senators are retiring), though any risk she may face for defying Trump is mitigated somewhat by Alaska's unique electoral system. Either way, Murkowski has built a reputation as one of the more bipartisan senators, so there's no reason to think she would have changed her vote under different circumstances. Read the full statement here. More stories from theweek.comFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunityTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itself7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • New speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives goes On The Record

    From the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to the state budget, the new speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Ron Mariano, goes On The Record for the first time.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

    Israel plans to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to normality thanks to a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, officials said on Sunday. With more than 41% of Israelis having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has said it will partially reopen hotels and gyms on Feb. 23 to those fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19. To gain entry, these beneficiaries would have to present a "Green Pass", displayed on a Health Ministry app linked to their medical files.

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • U.S. Congress panel to hear Postal Service officials on finances

    Top postal officials are scheduled to testify before a U.S. congressional panel on Feb. 24, as lawmakers consider how to repair U.S. Postal Service finances. The hearing "will examine legislative proposals to place the Postal Service on a more sustainable financial footing," said Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Deocrat who chairs the committee, and top Republican Representative James Comer. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who was named postmaster last year by the USPS board, has agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, his spokesman said.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Former FDA commissioner explains why a 'plan B' is needed in places using Oxford vaccine

    Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that there needs to be a "plan B" in areas where the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is widely used. VACCINE ANALYSIS: @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan "we need a plan B" for deploying what vaccines may or may not adequately tackle #COVID19 variants like the B1351 strain. pic.twitter.com/qw2ktM88cX — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 14, 2021 The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to be quite effective in trials, but early findings suggest a drop in its ability to protect against the so-called South African variant. That's troubling because the vaccine is widely seen as a game-changer due to its lower-cost and easy storage method, making it the most likely to candidate to reach harder-to-access communities around the world, especially in developing nations. If the South African variant eventually becomes the dominant source of infections in those areas, that could put things back at square one. The problem is, Gottlieb explained, the most logical replacement shot — the Johnson & Johnson candidate (which isn't on the market yet) — may be rendered ineffective by the Oxford vaccine since both rely on adenoviruses to draw an immune response. Gottlieb clarified that the latter point is not proven, but the risk is there until data becomes clear. In that case, he said the answer may be to turn to the vaccines that use mRNA technology, like those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, instead, but they present significant distribution challenges. 2/2 The obvious choice would be J&J's vaccine because it has similar storage and handling requirements; but the AZ viral vaccine vector is so immunogenic, it draws an immune response that could cross-react with J&J AD26 vector and reduce its effectiveness. This must be evaluated. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) February 14, 2021 More stories from theweek.comFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunityTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itselfMurkowski delivers 'scorching' statement on voting to convict Trump

  • Turkey says militants executed 13, including soldiers, police, in Iraq

    Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) have executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq, Turkish officials said on Sunday, amid a military operation against the group. Forty eight PKK militants were killed during the military operation, while three Turkish soldiers were killed and three wounded, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • LAPD investigating ‘You take my breath away’ George Floyd-themed Valentine photo

    Valentine’s Day took a twisted turn in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) this weekend. LAPD Chief Michael Moore announced Saturday an investigation into his department over accusations that a photograph of George Floyd with an insensitive caption was circulating among the force’s ranks, according to the Los Angeles Times. The outlet reports an LAPD officer filed a complaint about the alleged picture.

  • Israeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

    Israel's largest healthcare provider on Sunday reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date. Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus. "It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study," said Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer.

  • UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

    The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump's actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

  • Parasitic worms could hold key to anti-ageing, researchers suggest

    Parasitic worms could hold the key to a 'fountain of youth' pill, according to new research from University College London. Being infected with proteins derived from parasitic helminths, like hookworms and whipworms, may prevent heart disease, dementia and other life threatening conditions, researchers suggest. And it could help fight inflammation and ward off age related illnesses. The worms, which once lived harmlessly in our intestines, have largely disappeared from westerners due to our modern lifestyles, including good sanitation. But lead author Bruce Zhang, a biology student at University College London's Institute of Healthy Ageing, said the loss of our “old friends” may be linked to increases in ageing-associated inflammation. "A decline in exposure to commensal microbes and gut helminths in developed countries has been linked to increased prevalence of allergic and autoimmune inflammatory disorders,” he said. "A further possibility is this loss of 'old friend' microbes and helminths increases the sterile, ageing-associated inflammation known as inflammageing." The study, an assessment of previous research into the topic, published in eLife, raises the possibility that helminth therapy could help keep us young. Previous research suggests that inflammageing fuels a range of disorders from cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and osteoporosis, the researchers said. One theory is that it is caused by changes in the gut microbiome, but little consideration has been given to the role of the macrobiome - the ecosystem of organisms larger than bacteria. This includes helminths such as flukes, tapeworms and nematodes. A review of previous papers found helminth therapy can successfully treat inflammatory disorders such as coeliac disease. It can also stop - or even reverse - the ageing process, research has suggested. The loss of helminths has been linked to asthma, eczema, bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, the researchers said. Some studies have shown infection with helminths soothes symptoms and animal experiments suggest they also reduce the risk of disease.

  • CaSSIS mission: The camera capturing Mars' craters and canyons

    The instrument takes images of dust storms, frost deposits and minerals on the Red Planet's surface.