Czechs expel 18 Russians over huge depot explosion in 2014

A policeman walks by a poster attached by protesters to a gate of the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, April 16, 2021. Czech Republic is expelling 18 diplomats identified as spies over a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech spy agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion that killed two people. The poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin reads: "Killer, Thief, Dictator". (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
KAREL JANICEK
·3 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic announced Saturday that it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats who it has identified as spies in a case related to a huge ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the move is based on “unequivocal evidence" provided by the Czech intelligence and security services that points to the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion in an eastern town that killed “two innocent fathers."

“The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react to those unprecedented findings," Babis said.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the country's foreign minister, said the 18 Russian embassy staffers were clearly identified as spies from the Russian intelligence services known as GRU and SVR and were ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

The explosion, which took place on Oct. 16, 2014 in a depot in the town of Vrbetice where 50 metric tons of ammunition was stored, claimed two victims. Another explosion of 13 tons of ammunition occurred in the depot on Dec. 3 of that same year.

Hundreds had to be evacuated from nearby villages after those explosions.

“The United States stands with its steadfast ally, the Czech Republic,” Jennifer Bachus, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Prague, said. “We appreciate their significant action to impose costs on Russia for its dangerous actions on Czech soil.”

The Czech announcement came two days after the U.S. said it was expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing sanctions against several dozen people and companies, holding the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies.

Babis said President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russian views, has been informed about the development and has “expressed absolute support for us.”

He said the investigation into the case has not yet been completed but thanked the country's security forces for their “professional job."

The announcement sent a shockwave across the country, with the politicians from the government parties and opposition united in condemning the Russian move.

“It's an act of state terrorism," said Petr Fiala, the head of the opposition Civic Democratic Party.

Jiri Sedivy, former chief the Czech military's general staff, said the Czechs have to response “resolutely” to the Russian action.

“”It was an obvious military attack on our sovereign territory," Sedivy told the Czech public television.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said her country would answer the Czech move.

“Prague is well aware of what will follow such tricks,” Zakharova was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Hamacek said the the case will significantly harm Czech-Russian relations. He said the country's allies in NATO and the European Union have been informed about the findings and “we’ve asked for their support.”

“We’re in a similar situation like Britain in the attempted poisoning case in Salisbury in 2018,” Hamacek said, without elaborating.

Britain expelled dozens of Russian diplomats after Russian agents used a Soviet-era nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter who were living in the English city of Salisbury.

At the same time, the Czech police's organized crime unit on Saturday published photos of two foreign citizens who visited the country, including the Zlin region where Vrbetice is located, between Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 in 2014 and asked the public for any information about them.

The two were using Russian passports and were identified as Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43. Petrov and Boshirov were charged in absentia by Britain in 2018 for trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the Soviet nerve agent Novichok.

The Czech police said the two men were also using passports issued by Moldova for Nicolai Popa and a passport issued by Tajikistan for Ruslan Tabarov.

They said the two also visited the capital of Prague and another northeastern Czech region.

Recommended Stories

  • First chips, and now automakers face a new shortage: rubber

    Automakers struggling with pandemic-induced plant shutdowns and a global chip shortage are now confronting another supply chain headache: dwindling rubber supplies. Snarled shipping lines are disrupting the movement of natural rubber, a key material used in tires as well as components under the hood. With the global supply already running short following stockpiling by China and a devastating leaf disease, rubber prices are on the rise and some U.S. auto suppliers are rushing to secure shipments before the market gets squeezed further.

  • Czech protesters show naked Putin effigy in Prague

    The demonstrators, from protest group Kaputin, were demanding the release from prison of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and denounced the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's eastern border.The protesters added a mock golden toilet brush to the effigy's hand and a roll of toilet paper in the other. Inscribed on the stand the words "naked killer".Mock golden toilet brushes were also found hanging next to the entrance sign of the Russian embassy.Toilet brushes became a symbol of pro-Navalny protests in February after the opposition leader published a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader.The Kremlin has denied that Putin owned the palace, called the video an information attack on the president and suggested what it described as a "pseudo-investigation" was a scam designed to con gullible Russians into donating to Navalny's organisation.Russia jailed Navalny for two-and-a-half years in February for parole violations he said were trumped up. He was arrested at the border as he returned to Russia from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning.State prosecutors in Moscow asked a court on Friday to label Navalny's anti-corruption group and regional headquarters "extremist" organisations, a move that would ban them and open up activists to long jail terms.The move, if approved, would mark one of the most serious steps taken by authorities yet to target the network of groups set up by the staunch critic of Putin who is on hunger-strike as he serves his jail term.The protesters also called on the Czech government to keep a pro-Western orientation and not order Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

  • How the Kremlin provides a safe harbor for ransomware

    A global epidemic of digital extortion known as ransomware is crippling local governments, hospitals, school districts and businesses by scrambling their data files until they pay up. Law enforcement has been largely powerless to stop it. One big reason: Ransomware rackets are dominated by Russian-speaking cybercriminals who are shielded — and sometimes employed — by Russian intelligence agencies, according to security researchers, U.S. law enforcement, and now the Biden administration.

  • The US produces just 12% of the world's computer chip supply. Here's why it's trailing China when it comes to manufacturing and how it plans to get ahead.

    The US doesn't incentivize chip-making as foreign governments do, but President Biden has a $50 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing.

  • Driver with child in car ploughs into lorry after 84 mph police chase

    Jake Ilsley reached speeds of 84mph during the five minute chase which only ended when he crashed into a skip lorry.

  • Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

    Two Russian warships transited the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea on Saturday and 15 smaller vessels completed a transfer to the sea as Moscow beefs up its naval presence at a time of tense relations with the West and Ukraine. The reinforcement coincides with a huge build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, something Moscow calls a temporary defensive exercise, and follows an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. gave himself a $12.5 million raise while hiding scandalous details about his personal life, Liberty University lawsuit alleges

    The former Liberty University president had a long-running scandalous relationship with his former pool boy that he kept under wraps.

  • Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones calls on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

    "Justice Breyer, for whom I have great respect, should retire at the end of this term," Jones said. "My goodness, have we not learned our lesson?"

  • Jared Polis faces political pressure in Colorado's COVID debate

    Jared Polis is no longer the state's top COVID cop. The Colorado governor passes the baton Saturday to local officials to set public health orders.Why it matters: Like most major decisions made by the nation's governors during the pandemic, the move is colored by politics. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On this accord, Polis — who faces reelection in 2022 — stands apart from many of his Democratic peers.Polis is adamant about the need to get back to normal — and he continually touts that he reopened Colorado's economy before other states, a talking point more often heard from Republican governors.He argues his decisions prioritize public health, but he cites the need for personal responsibility.Between the lines: "The language he is using [about reopening] is more aggressive," said Josh Penry, a top Republican strategist in Colorado. "I think he probably feels that pressure.""People generally want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but [that support is] soft and it's super fluid," he added. "No smart politician would be taking anything for granted in a political environment like this one right now."Context: The approach shows Polis' libertarian leanings that often align him with conservatives.Asked this week about his approach, he acknowledged that the risk of further outbreaks and deaths are probable. But he argued the benefits of reopening schools and restaurants are worth it."What's important is respecting human lives and human dignity. And part of our dignity is being able to support ourselves," he told John.State of play: A Magellan Strategies poll from February found 56% of voters approved of how he's addressing COVID-19, which was higher than the Biden administration. "I do think this is smart politics for Governor Polis," said pollster Ryan Winger.The bottom line: In assessing Polis, Democratic strategists believe he's achieved the right balance."I think Polis has been focused less on politics and more on the health and safety of Coloradans — ultimately that's how voters are going to judge his response," said Jason Bane, a prominent Democratic blogger."So, is there risk? Sure, but at this point it’s a low-threshold risk to me," added Democratic consultant Steve Welchert.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Outspoken Hong Kong billionaire Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in pro-democracy protests

    Jimmy Lai is the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. He was found guilty of unauthorized assembly.

  • These 5 Bosu Exercises Will Challenge Every Major Muscle Group in Your Body

    You just need one piece of equipment to build allover stability and strength.

  • Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit in first foreign trip since coup

    Myanmar has been in upheaval since Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces have killed 728 people, according to an activist group, in an attempt to crush protests. In the latest violence, security forces shot and killed two protesters in the ruby-mining town of Mogok, a resident told Reuters, while several small bombs went off in the main city of Yangon, wounding several people, media outlets reported.

  • Biden close to picking career diplomat Nick Burns as China ambassador

    Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat, is in the final stages of vetting to serve as President Biden’s ambassador to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Across the administration, there's a consensus the U.S. relationship with China will be the most critical — and consequential — of Biden's presidency. From trade to Taiwan, the stakes are high. Burns could be among the first batch of diplomatic nominees announced in the coming weeks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden set the table for those nominations Thursday, drawing from the State Department Foreign Service as he named nine career diplomats for postings from Somalia to Senegal.The Foreign Service traditionally supplies 70% of the roughly 190 nominees, and naming career appointees first should reduce internal complaints about political appointments.The remaining spots, typically in coveted Western European capitals and crucial Asian countries, are usually reserved for well-heeled donors, former politicians or policy experts.Between the lines: Burns is a Harvard University professor and former State Department spokesman who capped his Foreign Service career by serving as undersecretary of state for political affairs for President George W. Bush.By sending him to Beijing, Biden would be indicating a preference for a seasoned diplomat instead of a high-wattage politician.The last four U.S. ambassadors to China have all had experience in retail politics, winning elections statewide, either as a governor or senator. Burn's potential nomination was reported by Bloomberg in February. A final decision by the president has not been made. The intrigue: Biden officials also have considered former U.S. Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky for the post.While not a politician, Barshefsky won Senate confirmation, served in President Clinton’s Cabinet and negotiated with the Chinese on their entry into the World Trade Organization.Go deeper: Biden officials have been urged to nominate a former elected official for Beijing, under the theory the Chinese prefer to deal with a big name who can pick up the phone, cut through the bureaucracy and speak to the president directly. “He needs to appoint a ‘wow-wow’ person to show the world the importance of this relationship,” said former Sen. Max Baucus, the Montana Democrat who served as Obama’s second China ambassador. “It’s also critical that the person is empowered to negotiate on the president’s behalf,” he said. “The ambassadors should not just be a person to deliver messages.” The bottom line: With Biden’s National Security Council and State Department intensely focused on China, the next ambassador’s job could be more about implementing policy instead of creating it. In addition to working with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden’s China envoy will also have to coordinate with former Secretary of State John Kerry on climate change.The ambassador also will have to contend with Kurt Campbell, a brash former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs who is now serving in a newly created “Asia czar” role on the National Security Council.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Indianapolis police official updates on mass shooting at FedEx warehouse

    Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provides update on FedEx facility shooting.

  • Far-Left primary school teacher vowing to nationalise all mines pitted against heir to homicidal family dynasty in election no-one wants

    Fanny Cornejo is one of Peru’s more fortunate voters. Unlike most of her compatriots, she has been able to decide which of the two politically extreme and deeply unpopular presidential candidates who emerged from Sunday’s general election, she will back in the June 6 runoff. “Castillo will not have a majority in Congress. He will have his hands tied and won’t be able to implement his crazy ideas,” says the biologist, 37, from Lima, explaining why she will vote for Pedro Castillo, the leftist dark horse who, to widespread surprise, beat 17 other presidential wannabes in the first round. After his victory, Mr Castillo, a teachers union leader who works at a state primary school in a remote corner of the Andean region of Cajamarca, said he would seek to build bridges with his political opponents. But he then added: “This is a battle between the rich and the poor, the struggle between the ... master and the slave.” Mr Castillo, who had been polling at 4% just two weeks before the election, believes Venezuela is a democracy, wants to nationalize Peru’s vast mining sector and abolish the constitutional court, and opposes school gender awareness classes in a society with extreme levels of domestic violence and femicides. For many in Peru, traumatised by the hyperinflation and Maoist terrorists of the Shining Path of the 1980s and 1990s, the very term “left” remains anathema. Yet their country is once again in a deadly crisis after five years of political turmoil that have severely damaged trust in Peru’s fragile democracy and handicapped the government’s ability to respond to the pandemic.

  • Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's motions to toss sex charges

    A judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s arguments to toss charges that she recruited three teenager girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied claims that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution. The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges.

  • Whisper it quietly: Europe's vaccination programme is taking off - and could catch the UK

    When it comes to Europe’s Covid vaccination rollout, could it be that slow and steady wins the race? After a lacklustre start to delivering doses around the continent, that is certainly the message European leaders are now sending. Following a debut marred by delays and a dearth of supplies, the EU’s vaccination drive is finally gathering pace, leading some even to suggest - chief among them President Emmanuel Macron himself - that it could catch up with Britain “in the coming weeks”. “With all the shots rolling in, it’s even no longer unthinkable that the EU will finish vaccinating its entire adult population ahead of the UK,” claimed Joshua Livestro, member of the Committee on European Integration of the Advisory Council on International Affairs of the Dutch Foreign Ministry. "While the UK is likely to finish its vaccination marathon crawling on all fours, the EU will be sprinting toward the tape.” As the UK reopens, such claims appear wildly exaggerated. Indeed, with the continent still in the grip of a deadly third wave and fresh health concerns over the new Johnson&Johnson jab as well as new variants, the EU is struggling to make headway against the pandemic. Yet undoubtedly there are encouraging indicators.

  • 'Vintage Jose Urena' solidifies rotation spot, leaving Detroit Tigers with a decision

    Spencer Turnbull tossed 4⅓ innings vs. Cincinnati’s alternate site squad in Toledo on Thursday, and will be with Detroit Tigers next week

  • Scientists find only 3% of land areas unblemished by humans

    In fact, only about 3% of land surfaces might be ecologically intact -- still home to their full range of native species and unblemished by human activity, according to new research. The finding -- published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change -- is far lower than previous estimates based on satellite images, which suggested around 20% to 40% of land ecosystems were undamaged. For the new study, however, scientists conducted an extensive survey of forest cover and species losses to understand better what was happening beneath the world’s tree canopies.

  • IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. The move has complicated talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear deal with major powers as it is a big step towards producing weapons-grade uranium. Iran had previously only reached 20% purity, and that was already a breach of the deal, which says Iran can only enrich to 3.67%.