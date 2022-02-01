Czechs hit virus record but see significantly fewer deaths

FILE - A woman receives the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at vaccination center located inside the National Theater in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 11, 2021. The Czech Republic has recorded a significant decline in people dying of COVID-19 despite facing a record number of infected in one month. Over 560,000 new coronavirus were registered in the country in January, by far the most in one month since the beginning of the pandemic amid a record surge of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has recorded a significant decline in people dying of COVID-19 despite facing a record number of new cases in January.

Over 560,000 new coronavirus were registered in January, by far the most in one month since the beginning of the pandemic amid a record surge of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

It was over 150,000 more than the previous record set in November and 250,000 more than in December. Yet, 978 people died of COVID-19 in January, compared to almost 3,000 in December and 2,500 in November when the previous delta variant was dominant in the European Union country.

The Czech Republic has registered 37,243 virus-related deaths in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the lower house of Parliament was debating Tuesday a plan to amend the pandemic law that gives the coalition government extra powers to impose coronavirus restrictions and extend its reach beyond February.

Police arrested four demonstrators who attacked them as they rallied to protest the plan in front of the lower house in Prague.

Amid the record surge, the day-to-day increase of infections reached a record of almost 55,000 last Wednesday. It was almost 30,000 on Monday with the 7-day infection rate at 2,318 per 100,000 residents.

A number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization jumped by 900 in 10 days to reach 2,430 on Monday but less than 200 required intensive care in last six days.

The nation of 10.5 million has 6.8 million people fully vaccinated and 3.8 million who have received a booster shot.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why I Fled America and Rode Out the Pandemic Overseas

    Steffen TrumpfVORUPOR, Denmark—A massive storm howls and shakes the walls of our house by the North Sea as a record Omicron surge tears through the Danish population. My husband and I are both immunocompromised, and we left the U.S. for my native country of Denmark two years ago to escape the Trump administration’s disastrous management of the pandemic. Today, despite a major spike in Denmark’s COVID cases and a decision to lift all pandemic restrictions in the country, I have no regrets.When Da

  • As Israel learns to live with COVID, hospitals struggle to cope

    A global leader in vaccine rollout during early waves of the coronavirus, Israel's government has adopted "Living with COVID" as its mantra since a few months before Omicron arrived. The variant is milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but that's scant consolation to the medics and nurses staffing COVID-19 wards whose workloads have soared again in parallel with case numbers. "The staff are exhausted," said Yoram Weiss, acting director general of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

  • The GOP’s midterm playbook: Flip the script on Covid

    In Pennsylvania, a Republican Senate candidate bashes the federal government’s Covid response in TV ads.

  • Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2025

    Bitcoin is the pioneer cryptocurrency. Thanks to the first move advantage, it also happens to be the most popular and valuable digital token. However, the market share of the Satoshi coin has declined to less than half from over 70% market share in yesteryears.

  • Omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as 'original' -WHO

    Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron, Dr. Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing. The comments come as the BA.2 subvariant begins to replace Omicron's more common "original" BA.1 subvariant in countries such as Denmark. Based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA.2 overtook BA.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA.2 has the potential to replace BA.1 globally, Pavlin added.

  • How to Help Prevent Age Spots—And 3 Ways to Treat Them

    If your skin is starting to develop age spots, know you aren't alone—it's quite common. Also called dark spots and liver spots, age spots often look like large freckles. Fortunately, there are ways to help prevent them from developing and treatment options to lessen their appearance if you don't like them.

  • Justice must be served for my brother in the case against former Southwestern police officer

    "Let’s not forget the lesser mentioned victim in this senseless tragedy: my mom. She was standing near her son when Stu Harrison shot him point blank in the leg."

  • Savvy Senior: How to recognize a mini-stroke and what to do if you have one

    A mini-stroke is caused by a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain and can be a warning sign that a major stroke is ahead. Mini-strokes need to be treated like emergencies.

  • Fact-check: Did National Guard doctors find hospitals empty of COVID-19 patients?

    This story about National Guard doctors finding hospitals with no COVID patients is fake.

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried

    We know the drill all too well. You go to sleep under a blanket because you’re chilly when you first lie down. Then, you wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled by your feet. Or perhaps you crank up the climate control so you’re more comfortable in bed at … The post This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried appeared first on BGR.

  • Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

    Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.

  • Employees quit over 'catch the virus' promotion at Washington state bar

    Employees at a Washington state bar quit over their former employers' "catch the virus" COVID-19 promotion. Vessel Taphouse owner Steve Hartley told The Daily Herald that four employees quit their jobs and three bands refused to play at the pirate-themed bar over the promotion. The bar promoted a concert on Jan. 22 by urging ​​bargoers to bring proof of a positive COVID-19 test to get $4 off of their tickets. "Come see the show, maybe catch the...

  • These Are the Breads a Dietitian Eats at Home - and You Should, Too

    There's no need to banish bread from your diet - no matter what you've heard, carbs are not your enemy - but you do want to follow these dietitian-approved guidelines in order to ensure you're buying the healthiest breads possible. When shopping for bread, look beyond claims like "7-grain," "sprouted," or "multigrain."

  • Does Your Pee Stink? Here Are 7 Reasons Why

    Pregnancy does not alter the smell of your pee, but it does lead to hormone changes that alter your smelling

  • Omicron hit Southern California much harder than the Bay Area. Here's why

    This is the latest coronavirus wave where, compared to Southern California, the Bay Area has fared relatively better, and local officials this time credit high rates of vaccination and booster shots.

  • Just received an at-home COVID-19 test? Use these methods to get accurate results

    At-home COVID-19 tests aren’t always reliable — but there’s ways to ensure your results are accurate.

  • The Stealth Omicron Variant Is Here: What You Need to Know

    BA.2, the so-called "stealth Omicron" variant is in the U.S. Here's what you need to know about symptoms and transmissibility.

  • The Best Exercises for Brain Health, According to a Neuroscientist

    This workout plan can help boost your brain health, reduce dementia risk and more.

  • Runner’s Knee? Tight Hip Flexors? Learn how to prevent common upper leg injuries.

    Our upper legs hold some serious power in preventing injury and propelling us forward. It's about time we harness it.